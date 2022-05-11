ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Cesar Jimenez
ForConstructionPros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas#Electrification#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Javascript
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy