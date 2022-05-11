ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calendar Pick: Meet the Artist: Carolyn Schew

By Sam Lipkin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Athens newcomer by way of Philadelphia, multi-disciplinary artist Carolyn Schew creates technicolor daydreams that juxtapose the conflict and harmony between what we can imagine and what we can do. This is achieved...

Art Around Town

THE ATHENAEUM (287 W. Broad St.) This year’s MFA exit exhibition, “Downstream,” celebrates the graduation of Rosie Brock, Luka Carter, Casey Connelly, Victoria Dugger, Isys Hennigar, Matthew Hoban, Craig Howarth, Forrest Lawson and Annie Simpson. Through May 14. ATHENS INSTITUTE FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: ATHICA (675 Pulaski St.)...
Rabbit Box Celebrates 10 Years: Strengthening Community Through Storytelling

Faithfully dedicated to the art of storytelling, local event series Rabbit Box breathes new life into an ancient tradition. As attentive audience members empathetically listen—at times bursting into laughter, holding their breath in suspense or blinking back tears—everyday community members step on stage to tell their real life stories. Vulnerable, powerful and inspiring, these true accounts range from humorous to heartbreaking. The series, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month, reinforces the belief that all people have unique experiences to share, and all people can grow from hearing the perspectives of others.
Manifesting with Goddess Complex, And More Music News and Gossip

THE AIR OUT HERE: It’s been an unconscionably long time since Goddess Complex appeared in this column. Last month, though, artist Cloud Powers—the creator behind Goddess Complex—released an incredibly tasty seven-track album named Manifesting. While each of these highly artsy tracks feature loops, electronic instrumentation and echo-laden vocals, Powers once again fakes out the close listener by way of what I would call a weaponized use of ambient spaces. Which is to say, there’s a seductive sense of lull throughout much of this, but Powers dials it all right in at some choice moments. These include “Silly Zogg” and “Congratulations.” Find this at goddesscomplex.bandcamp.com, and while you’re there, go ahead and do a deep dive on Powers’ other releases.
Public library card holders in Georgia can now check out a pass for free tickets to the Alliance Theatre

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.
8 Of The Most Relaxing Spas In And Around Atlanta

Treat yourself to a little self-care at one (or all) of these stunning spas in the ATL. There’s never been a more important time to take some time for yourself. And what better way to treat yourself than with some ultimate relaxation at a spa treatment? From fabulous facials to full-body massages, take your self-care Sundays to the next level at these sensational spas in and around Atlanta.
Jen's Fish Fry serves up mouthwatering family recipes

Jen's Fish Fry, located in Stockbridge and Fayetteville, specializes in serving up family recipes that will make your mouth water. Owner Jennifer Willis joins in along with Chef Michael Montford to share how the establishment came about and a peek into the menu that they say differentiates them from the rest.
What They Don’t Tell You About Living in Atlanta, Ga

Rather you are someone who lives in Atlanta or has simply come here to visit I am sure that you have experienced the tragedy of Atlanta traffic. We used to believe that “rush hour” was the main issue and that leaving the house during peak hours would help us to save time but nowadays, time is not even the issue and 1pm versus 5pm are pretty much the same when it comes to sitting in traffic. There are certain areas that you specifically have to watch our for. For example, downtown Atlanta‘s traffic is pretty much consistent, as well as Interstate 285, and I-85. You might ask why that is? Unfortunately there is no true answer because a lot of times while you are sitting in traffic, assuming that there may be construction, or some sort of accident that has traffic so backed up, that usually is not the case and once you past the traffic, there is usually no reason for the traffic. Some say that Atlanta traffic is caused by over population and others say that it is due to people constantly brake checking, but I guess we will never really know the true answer to that question.Crime rates are increasing.
Rapper T.I. asked about RICO and KKK, so we asked an expert

ATLANTA — The recent arrests of Georgia rappers Young Thug and Gunna are sparking new interest in the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Yet, RICO is a relatively new law and is being applied to organizations or groups that seem to be tied to a string of criminal activity.
Amateur boxer dies suddenly 5 days before his college graduation

It was an emotional moment when a family walked across the stage and accepted their loved one’s college diploma after he died 5 days before graduation. Former Rockdale High student Barron Mann was all set to graduate with honors from Shorter College in Rome before he died. Now, his mother wants to honor him by giving out scholarships to those who helped her and her through some tough times.
Columbus suspends trash can collections until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works is suspending any future collection of unwanted garbage cans until further notice. The consolidated government says this decision has been made due to manufacturer and delivery delays of the new 95-gallon carts. A new schedule will be...
Bartow company puts 19,500-plus acres on the market as demand for industrial, residential and commercial space explodes north from Atlanta.

The red-hot I-75 corridor just picked up another major player with massive holdings near White as well as other parts of Bartow County and Cherokee County now up for sale. The Aubrey Corp. has put 19,500 acres on the market. The price tag tops $1 billion unless the properties are purchase en masse, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Tri-Cities Coach Kenneth Miller demoted, transferred after suspension

EAST POINT, Ga. - Tri-Cities High School Athletic Director Kenneth Miller has been dealt a devastating blow as the school year draws to a close. After completing a 20-day suspension last week, the Fulton County Schools employee learned he was being demoted and reassigned. "...to Bear Creek Middle School," Miller...
Multiple Construction Projects Underway in LaGrange

LaGrange and Troup County are full of optimism, especially with new retail and restaurant projects underway. Grading recently began for a grocery-anchored shopping center off Vernon Street (Hwy 109) at Hills and Dales Farm Road. Once completed, Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm will encompass roughly 67,000 square feet of retail space including a 46,791 square-foot grocery store. The name of the grocery store has not been announced; we’ve asked the developer along with city officials of LaGrange and are respecting their wishes to wait for the confirmed announcement.
