Joy Rowden was excited to study on campus again for her senior year at California State University, Long Beach. After spending the last two years attending classes remotely, the 22-year-old was happy to see people walking around campus during the fall 2021 semester and thrilled for the chance to meet new people and interact with her professors. She was even more excited about having a less restrictive commencement ceremony come May.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO