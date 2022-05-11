Mesquite Days Are Back!

Arizona is a state unlike any other. It is located in the heart of the American Southwest, and it is full of natural wonders, vibrant cities, and charming small towns. The state is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Other natural attractions include the Petrified Forest National Park and the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. The state's capital city, Phoenix, is a bustling metropolis with a lively arts scene and a diverse population. And Tucson, another major city in Arizona, is a cultural hub with a rich history. From its stunning landscapes to its thriving cities, Arizona has something to offer everyone.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO