ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Days Are Back!

By vrobison
mvprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of not being able to observe its big annual celebration of the great City of Mesquite, the Mesquite Athletics and Leisure Services Department kicked off the 2022 Mesquite Days Celebration last week with a flair. The fun began on Wednesday, May 4. “May the fourth be...

mvprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Pride Fest lands new location after dispute with city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Henderson Pride Fest will be held at the Galleria Mall on June 10 and 11, the Henderson Equality Center announced. “Making this a historic event...
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump American Legion hosting Rib Extravaganza for veterans

May is Military Appreciation Month and with nearly 6,000 veterans who call Pahrump home, there could be no better time to shine the spotlight on the brave men and women who stepped up to military duty, making personal sacrifices in the name of defending freedom. Seizing on on the opportunity...
PAHRUMP, NV
Mesquite Local News

Building Permit report – April 2022

There were 234 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in April, with a total value of $8.7 million. This is an increase from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 164 permits, with a value at $7.8 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued...
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Arizona

Arizona is a state unlike any other. It is located in the heart of the American Southwest, and it is full of natural wonders, vibrant cities, and charming small towns. The state is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Other natural attractions include the Petrified Forest National Park and the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. The state's capital city, Phoenix, is a bustling metropolis with a lively arts scene and a diverse population. And Tucson, another major city in Arizona, is a cultural hub with a rich history. From its stunning landscapes to its thriving cities, Arizona has something to offer everyone.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Athletics#Leisure#Mesquite Days Are Back#Founders Forum#The City Council Chambers
Nevada Appeal

Don Jose’s Bar & Grill opens on Carson Street

Don Jose’s Bar & Grill on Carson and Corbett streets is a new restaurant with some familiar faces. General Manager Alecia Lorca worked at Carson City Joe’s in the same building before it closed in January. She says that after being open for a week, Joe’s old regulars are slowly shuffling into Don Jose’s.
CARSON CITY, NV
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – May 14, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Meet your new best friend today! The Independent’s, Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Reno, Nevada, is known as the "World's Biggest Little City," although it is sometimes overlooked in the vast and bright shadow of Las Vegas. It's a shame, because Reno has so much to offer. The city, like Vegas, is known for its casinos, but because of its closeness to Lake Tahoe and numerous other ski resorts, it's also a popular location for local coffee shops that customize lattes and cappuccinos to create unique and incredible beverages.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New trail looks to connect ‘Lost’ Sierra

The Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas are linked to the history of the greater Sierra Nevada by hundreds of old trails and paths used by early miners, loggers and mail carriers. That history will be made more available in the future as the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship inches closer to its ambitious plan of connecting 15 northern Sierra towns via a multi-use trail system.
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Wynn Las Vegas Unveils New Guest Rooms

Wynn Las Vegas continues its reputation as the largest Forbes Travel Guide five-star resort with its most extensive design evolution yet. Opening this June, the multimillion-dollar project will transform more than 2,600 guest rooms according to a brand new design concept featuring artistic expression and even more space. Under the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy