Saint Paul, MN

Woman Critically Injured After Boyfriend Slashes Her Throat at St. Paul Light-Rail Station

By admin
bulletin-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to authorities, a man sliced his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, gravely wounding her. Officers were dispatched to the light-rail station...

www.bulletin-news.com

Comments / 9

thetruth
4d ago

Did I not just see a news story saying more officers have been assigned to all light rail stations and trains for obvious reasons?

Reply
6
p
4d ago

Oh boy, can't wait for the extension of the light rail into the suburbs. NOT

Reply(1)
8
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

(FOX 9) - Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

One Hurt In Shooting On Metro Transit Bus In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire aboard a city bus Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) It happened just before 3 p.m. on a Route 5 bus near North 43rd and Fremont avenues, according to Metro Transit police. A man was injured by shattered glass, but no one else was hurt. It is not clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

None Injured When Bullet Hits Brooklyn Park Home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a bullet hit a home in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night, but no one was injured. Officers responded to the 7200 block of Georgia Avenue North around 9:15 p.m. They were unable to determine where the bullet came from, and no one they spoke to said they heard a gunshot. Police said they will continue to investigate.
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Anthony Skelley

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A teenager from St. Paul faces charges in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley on Sunday evening. The teen, who is also 17, was charged by juvenile petition with three counts of second-degree murder. A motion to certify him as an adult was made at his court appearance on Wednesday morning, but has yet to be granted. Police were called to the 1900 block of Conver Avenue in South St. Paul just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday to find Skelley not breathing, with gunshot wounds to his head, torso, and shoulder. There was a BB...
SAINT PAUL, MN

