(CBS)– We have a special day coming up on Sunday in the astronomy world! It is a total lunar eclipse coming your way to finish out the weekend. This one is quite special. It is at a reasonable time with most of it happening before midnight. And it will be a Full, Super, Flower Moon! Super Blood Moon seen on May 26, 2021 in Chandigarh, India. (credit: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Weather this weekend will be warm with mid 60s expected in the Denver metro area to get the lunar festivities started on Sunday night. With mostly clear skies expected...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO