California State

California Governor

By Brianna Lee, CalMatters
Laist.com
 1 day ago

What does California's governor do?. Say hello to the top political...

laist.com

Laist.com

California Insurance Commissioner

What does California’s insurance commissioner do?. The state insurance commissioner is the top advocate for California consumers when it comes to insurance, whether that’s insurance for your car, home, or business. Their job is to ensure insurance companies are treating consumers fairly. They do that mainly by setting regulations for the industry (in other words, what insurance companies can or can’t do), handling licensing, and investigating consumer complaints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

Advocates Of Major Changes To Cal Grant Look To Newsom

For the second consecutive year, a major overhaul to California's main financial aid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

California State Assembly

The California Assembly is one-half of our state legislature. Along with the State Senate, it essentially serves as California’s Congress. State lawmakers draft and pass laws that govern the entire state. These laws can provide benefits that aren’t granted by the federal government, such as paid family leave or in-state tuition for undocumented college students. They can impose rules that apply statewide, like restrictions on buying guns, prohibiting recording calls without consent, or not allowing restaurants to provide single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests it. They can also set minimum standards for the state and allow cities and counties to go further — for instance, the state minimum wage is $15 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, but the city of L.A.’s hourly minimum wage will go up to $16.04 starting July 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

FAQ: How To Vote In LA If You're Unhoused

If I didn't register to vote before going to a polling station, can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA’s COVID Cases Rise 20% In One Week

The steady rise in reported coronavirus cases continues in Los Angeles County, due...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

US Representative

What does a U.S. Representative for California do?. These lawmakers represent individual districts in the U.S. House of Representatives, shaping and passing laws that govern the country. A civics refresher: The House is one of two chambers of Congress, the other being the Senate. The House and Senate both draft,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

Joe Buscaino Withdraws From LA Mayor's Race, Endorses Caruso

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race for mayor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA County Sheriff

The sheriff is one of the most powerful elected officials in L.A. County. The District Attorney and Assessor are the only other officials elected by the entire county. The position of an elected county sheriff is enshrined in the California constitution, and it is a powerful position. Unlike appointed city police chiefs who answer to mayors, city councils and city managers, sheriffs are beholden only to the voters. The Board of Supervisors allocates their budget each year; that is the one way a Board can directly influence a sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

LA Superior Court Judge

Superior Court judges oversee trials across all of L.A. County. There are more than 400 of them across the court system. These trials cover everything having to do with state and local laws, including family law (such as child custody and divorces), contract disputes, thefts, felony murder, probate (distributing a person’s possessions after they die) and small claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laist.com

LAUSD School Board

More than 542,000 students attend public and charter schools in Los Angeles. The people ultimately responsible for whether those students are learning are the seven members of the L.A. Unified School District’s Board of Education, each of which has their own geographic district. Unlike in New York City, Chicago...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the U.S. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

