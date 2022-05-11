ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

REFRESHER: What’s the Difference Between a Watch and a Warning?

By Pete Hanson
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of central Minnesota in effect until midnight. The Tornado Watch includes Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more), and includes the Twin Cities metro area. Strong to severe storms are expected across much of the area tonight. Very large...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Central Minnesota#Tornado
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

High Water Triggers No-Wake Zones

STEARNS COUNTY – Recent heavy rains have triggered a no-wake restriction on area lakes. Stearns County Sherriff Steve Soyka says ordinance 534 has been triggered on the following lakes:. Grass Lake. Clearwater Lake. Augusta Lake. Carolina Lake. Lake Maria. Lake Louisa. Ordinance 534 places a no-wake restriction within 300...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy