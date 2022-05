Jujutsu Kaisen 0 may have been about Yuta Okkotsu but the anime film also shone the spotlight on his teacher and mentor Satoru Gojo. One of the interesting revelations in the movie was that Gojo had been long-time friends with the main villain Suguru Geto who was once a student of the Tokyo Institute of Occult Arts. But how did Gojo truly feel about Geto in the prequel's last few minutes? Director Sunghoo Park has shared an interesting explanation about Gojo's true feelings about his former best friend.

COMICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO