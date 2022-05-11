Sony Xperia 1 IV is here with continuous optical zoom and 120fps 4K

Sony has applied for a patent on the technology for controlling a camera's interface and controls using voice commands. You could be forgiven for jumping to the conclusion that this is a silly idea - I mean, who really wants to talk to their camera? What's more, given the patchy accuracy of in-car voice control system, should we really expect a camera's speech recognition accuracy to be high enough for such a feature to be truly usable? But I reckon there is some merit to the idea, providing Sony implements sufficiently advanced speech recognition algorithms. With high-end cameras getting ever-more complicated and feature-packed, tracking down the feature, function or command you want can be a frustratingly time-consuming endeavour. And heaven forbid you need to resort to the user manual for 'help'.

