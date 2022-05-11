ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Sony Xperia 1 IV is here with continuous optical zoom and 120fps 4K

By Basil Kronfli
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sony Xperia 1 III packed a dual-stage periscope zoom that could switch between two focal lengths, and a year on, the 2022 flagship Xperia 1 IV upgrades this significantly. It adds a continuous optical zoom between 85mm and 125mm – a world-first for smartphones. On first impression,...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

The best Sony wide-angle lenses in 2022: widen your horizons, literally!

Looking to expand your lens collection, and the amount you can fit in frame? One of the best wide-angle lenses can be an essential addition to your kit bag, allowing you to fill the frame with your subject. You can produce a wide perspective that's perfect for landscapes, cityscapes and architecture. Wide-angle lenses are also often nice and small, making them ideal for travel and for shooting situations where space is limited. For example if you’re shooting indoors and constrained by walls and other obstacles, a wide-angle lens can be a massive help.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Mobile#Sony Xperia 1#Xperia#Sony Movies#Smart Phone#Ios
Digital Camera World

Photography cheat sheet: What is a Histogram?

A brightness histogram is a graph that illustrates the range of tones in your image, from black on the far left to white on the far right with a mid-tone (18%) grey in the middle. Histograms look like daunting technical graphs at first glance, but they are the most useful...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Canon Creative Park: make a moving dragon using just your printer!

Exploring Canon Creative Park is one of the most awesome, yet thoroughly underappreciated things you can do with your printer. In short, Canon Creative Park is a free paper craft download site, whereby you can find and create everything from moving dragons to pop-up greeting cards to giant floral arrangements to ornate wall sculptures to whack-a-mole games to miniature dioramas…
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
Digital Camera World

Panasonic AW-UE50 PTZ camera review

The AW-UE40 and -UE50 are excellent cameras well-suited to the needs of the modern broadcaster thanks to the inclusion of IP, USB-C and (if you go for the UE50) SDI video output. Its web control software could stand improvement, and it’s not very Mac-friendly, but it’s compact, quiet, manages 24x optical zoom and can even be operated via a single (PoE+) cable.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Leica firmware reboot makes SL2-S an even better video camera

Along with recent firmware updates to the M10 generation cameras, Leica also announced a new update to the SL2-S range. With firmware 3.0 it sees the SL2-s extent is video capabilities and be able to record and output Cine-4K RAW at 60p, along with a 12-bit 4K RAW via HDMI to external recorders like the Atomos Ninja V or Blackmagic's Video Assist 12G HDR.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Make money with your camera – Part 5: Going professional

Once you’ve tried all of the previous steps and have made successful in-roads as a photographer, you have a professional website and your technical camera knowledge is top-notch, then you might want to consider running photography workshops. This is where prospective clients, often amateur or enthusiast photographers, will pay for tuition to help them take some better photos and have a deeper understanding of their Canon cameras and settings too.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Top 5 cinema camera deals I'd buy today

If I were to say getting into video isn't so bad, you would all probably agree with me… But If I said buying equipment to improve your cinematography is cheap, that's another story. With that out the way, these top 5 cinema camera savings are the ones that I would look at buying myself if I were to start over or was someone looking to start out and make a career out of filmmaking.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

A maestro of camera shutters creates musical masterpiece

Camera shutters, when triggered together at exactly the right time, can make for some fascinating musical compositions. Something that was discovered by innovative photography manufacturer MIOPS, having collaborated with a sound artist to create a small-scale symphony of shutter sounds. Different brands of camera were chosen and used in the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Voice control for your camera? I was sceptical, but there's big potential

Sony has applied for a patent on the technology for controlling a camera's interface and controls using voice commands. You could be forgiven for jumping to the conclusion that this is a silly idea - I mean, who really wants to talk to their camera? What's more, given the patchy accuracy of in-car voice control system, should we really expect a camera's speech recognition accuracy to be high enough for such a feature to be truly usable? But I reckon there is some merit to the idea, providing Sony implements sufficiently advanced speech recognition algorithms. With high-end cameras getting ever-more complicated and feature-packed, tracking down the feature, function or command you want can be a frustratingly time-consuming endeavour. And heaven forbid you need to resort to the user manual for 'help'.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy