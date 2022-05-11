ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Take a Look Inside an 1840’s Missouri Log Cabin Used by Pioneers

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wonder if any of us born in this modern day would have survived life in Missouri in the 1840's. You can get a glimpse of what that might have been like as there are new videos and pictures that allow you to take a look inside one...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimmswick, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Log Cabin#House#Pioneer Log Cabin
KICK AM 1530

Opinion: Quincy Really Really Really Needs an In-N-Out Burger

One great things about opinions is everyone has one. This is mine. It's my deep conviction that Quincy really really really needs an In-N-Out Burger and needs it now. I fully realize this is not an easy request. If you're not familiar with In-N-Out Burger, it's a popular chain that began its existence in California. According to their official website, the first one opened in 1948. Something interesting has happened over the last decade that has given me hope that a local In-N-Out is not an impossible dream. After its genesis in southern California, the franchise has now expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Utah and now Texas.
QUINCY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy