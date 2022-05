HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) this week cleared about 50 homeless camps set up around the Diamond Head area. The department said it relocated about 50 people located on seven ridges, the Bunker, and at Fort Ruger between May 9 and May13. All locations were cleared by Thursday, May 12, but crews went back out on Friday to make sure no one had returned, DLNR said.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO