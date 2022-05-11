ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

After Hours in the Garden (May 13)

By Editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth Botanic Garden Enjoy the beauty of the Garden after hours! Unwind after a long...

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Curious Candles

Racqual Clack is the owner of Curious Candles, the candles are meant to set a mood of calm and relaxation by scent or the beautiful glowing flame. The Curious Candles experience brings that creativity to calm and relaxation. All of the candles are handmade and handcrafted with the highest positive energy. Creating an inspiring, curious, original scent character through each hand-poured Curious Candle creation. Visit the website: https://www.curiouscandlesonline.com/
SMALL BUSINESS
QUESTLOVE PARTNERS WITH PHILADELPHIA PHD PROGRAM TO CREATE SCHOLARSHIP FOR CREATIVES

Dr. Jonathan Fineberg is the creator and director of the PhD Program in Creativity for the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. The program is a unique model, allowing students who are already accomplished in their fields to enter into a low-residency, dissertation only program that explores creativity through the lens of arts, humanities, sciences and social sciences. Students are tasked with researching how creativity is honed in each field and deep dive into the process of being creative. There are no required tests throughout the program and while most PhD programs are six or seven years in total, this is only three, focusing on recruiting those who already have tapped into their craft and are looking to enhance or master it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
THE BLACK CARD: BIG MAMA SAID: GIVE PEOPLE THEIR ROSES WHILE THEY CAN SMELL THEM! THANK YOU FOR A LIFE WELL LIVED MARY S. MCFALL!

I don’t think I will get much disagreement when I pull this “Big Mama” rule out of her Play-book. On the back porch, my grandmother, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen filled her three sons and three daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren, seven great great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and bonus family members with simple, Bible-based logic for us to use all throughout our lives.
DALLAS, TX
City of Dallas Adopts Resolution to Support a Free-Fare Student Transit Program; DART to Consider a Student Program

Dallas – The Dallas City Council approved a resolution in support of the development and implementation of a Student Transit Program offering free fares for kindergarten through twelfth grade students on DART’s bus and rail transit system. DART is in the early stages of researching this potential program. Omar Narvaez, District 6 Councilmember and Chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the Dallas City Council, requested that the resolution be considered by the Council. It was unanimously supported by members of the Committee and 14-1 by the City Council.
DALLAS, TX
Reclaiming Mental Health for Women and Families in 2022

The Be Made Whole Counseling Center at Friendship West Baptist Church announces Reclaiming Mental Health for Women and Families! This exciting new grant will provide personal counseling, mentoring, classes, and more to help women connect with their power and purpose. Groups will meet in eight-week segments and the first group, has already begun. If you:
DALLAS, TX
Cities deal with racially motivated shootings

With the recent shooting and murder of 10 African Americans in Buffalo, NY last week and several shootings of Blacks and Asians in Dallas, some are saying that racially-motivated murders must be identified and prosecuted quickly. The 18-year-old shooter in Buffalo who has been apprehended, travelled from hours away live...
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Harnell Williams

Harnell Williams is an educator who served 37 years in teaching and leadership positions with a simple philosophy: “Teach the children while treating them with dignity and respect.” Began a teaching career in the Tyler ISD; taught second and third grade at Edna Rowe Elementary School where she was selected as teacher of the year. Promoted to several leadership positions including dean of instruction, assistant principal, and principal. Williams served as the principal for four Dallas ISD schools in which two of those campuses consistently received Texas Education Agency Recognized status, the second-highest rating given by the state. She also received the MetLife Outstanding Principal award; and Dallas ISD Area 4 Principal of the Year Award.
DALLAS, TX

