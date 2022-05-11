After Hours in the Garden (May 13)

Dr. Jonathan Fineberg is the creator and director of the PhD Program in Creativity for the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. The program is a unique model, allowing students who are already accomplished in their fields to enter into a low-residency, dissertation only program that explores creativity through the lens of arts, humanities, sciences and social sciences. Students are tasked with researching how creativity is honed in each field and deep dive into the process of being creative. There are no required tests throughout the program and while most PhD programs are six or seven years in total, this is only three, focusing on recruiting those who already have tapped into their craft and are looking to enhance or master it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO