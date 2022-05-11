The Week Ahead: May 11, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Board of Education meeting

Today

The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.

Retired Teachers Day Trip

Thursday

The Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to Glasshoff’s Metal Sculpture Ranch, 5402 Williams Road, Fairfield. There is no charge to attend and lunch will follow the tour at Valley Cafe in Fairfield. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.

Rabies Clinic

Saturday

Colusa County Animal Control will host a rabies clinic at the Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until noon to provide low cost rabies vaccinations and licensing. Other vaccinations will be available by Burnham Veterinary Clinic. For more information, call 530-458-0229.

Pool Open House

Saturday

The Colusa of Colusa Municipal Pool, 933 Parkhill Street, Colusa, will host an open house from 3-5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to see all of the recent enhancements made at the facility.

Colusa City Council meeting

Tuesday, May 17

The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.