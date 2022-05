CHICAGO — Fight Sox!. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows in the first inning of Friday night’s 15-7 victory by the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were at the center of the fracas as both teams’ bullpens and dugouts spilled onto the field and players got into each other’s faces. No blows were thrown, but Donaldson and Anderson continued to taunt each other after the blowup.

