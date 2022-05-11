ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brixton stabbing: Teenager charged with murdering Rommell McKoy

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mansfield: Man jailed for glass attack on woman in bath

A man has been jailed after attacking a woman with a piece of glass while she was in the bath. Police said they were called to a house in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 6 November. Daniel Jackson, from Uttoxeter New Road, Derby, slashed the woman, causing a gash to her lower...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Brixton#South London#Violent Crime#The Met Police
BBC

Faringdon: Teenage girl dragged into lake and robbed

A teenage girl has been dragged into a fishing lake and robbed, police have said. The 16-year-old girl was forced into the lake at Folly Park in Faringdon, Oxfordshire on Thursday at about 16:00 BST. Thames Valley Police said the girl's coat was stolen. She was not injured during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Ava White: Boy said 'get out of my face' before stabbing girl

A teenage boy said "get out my face, lad" before fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava White, a court has heard. Ava was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre while out with friends on 25 November 2021. One of her friends told Liverpool Crown Court they had gone over to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Chelsea: Police name woman who died with her three dogs

A woman who died with her three dogs after they were hit by a car has been named by police. Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was found dead after officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 3, dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died after a suspected dog attack in Rochdale, police say. Officers were called at around lunchtime on Sunday after reports that a young boy had been injured in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow. The child was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was...
BBC

Merthyr toddler dog attack owner given suspended sentence

The owner of a guard dog that seriously injured a three-year-old girl has been given a suspended jail sentence. The toddler needed surgery after being attacked at the Barry Sidings Countryside Park, at Trehafod, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in August. Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard the Dutch herder was trained for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Runcorn attack: Woman punched and kicked by group

A woman has been punched and kicked by about 10 people in an "unprovoked assault", police have said. The 20-year-old was walking with two friends when she was attacked by a group of young people near the Trident Retail Park in Runcorn at about 21:50 BST on Saturday. She suffered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Solihull paving slab murderer gambled victim's savings

A man has been jailed for murdering his friend and going on a gambling and drinking spree with the victim's money. Lukas Domeradzki, 35, struck Sebastian Zygmunt, 26, over the head with a paving slab at the victim's Solihull home last June, police said. Domeradzki "immediately" seized about £2,000 from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three men released in missing girl inquiry

Police have released three men arrested in connection with a 15-year-old girl who went missing for 15 days. She was the subject of a large-scale police search when she disappeared after leaving her home on 26 April. Three men were arrested at the property in Bristol where she was found....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped 84-year-old Fife woman jailed for 11 years

A 23-year-old man who raped an elderly disabled widow after breaking into her home armed with a garden tool has been jailed for 11 years. Kyle McKenzie continued to attack the woman despite the 84-year-old pleading: "You are going to kill me." McKenzie wore a balaclava and rubber gloves when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Swindon man who assaulted and tied partner up jailed

A man who physically assaulted his partner and tied her up in his home has been jailed for seven years. Colin Hawkins, 37, of Cowleaze Walk, Swindon, repeatedly beat his victim, bound her hands and feet with cable ties and held her head under water. Trying to escape, Jodie Barnes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

