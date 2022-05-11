ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing Mountsorrel twin girls, 11, found safe and well

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 11-year-old twin girls who went missing from their...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London

Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found.The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.“We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in a statement just after midnight.UPDATE | We're pleased to confirm that twins Emmanuel & Emmanuella, who were #missing from #Lambeth, have now been found. Thank you for the RTs.— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) May 7, 2022“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”A relative who had gone to check on the twins about 7pm found they were no longer in the front garden.Police were alerted and searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.Family and a number of local people also assisted with the search. Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maddie Thomas: Three men arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing girl, 15, found

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 15-year-old Maddie Thomas was found in Bristol. Police had been searching for the teenager for more than two weeks after she disappeared from her home in the city.She was found at an address in Bristol on Thursday afternoon, according to Avon and Somerset Police. Three men who were there have been arrested, the force said. Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.”She said the men who had been taken into custody would “soon be questioned by officers” in a statement released on Thursday afternoon. “We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs,” DI Miller said. “We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”More follows....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Missing Bristol teenager found and three men arrested

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 15 days has been found at an address in Bristol, police have said. Madison, also known as Maddie, was the subject of a large police search when she disappeared after leaving her house in the Southmead area on 26 April. Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicestershire Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Body found in forest confirmed as missing mother Katie Kenyon

A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.Lancashire Constabulary said a post-mortem examination found that head injuries caused her death.Ms Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.Police said officers discovered a body on Friday night in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.On Sunday afternoon, the force tweeted: “We can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy