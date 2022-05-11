ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brother of missing Anthony Stammers desperate for news 10 years on

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of a man who has been missing for nearly 10 years said it would "mean everything" to his family to know he was OK. Anthony Stammers, who would now be 37, was last seen on 27 May 2012 at his parents' house in Colchester, Essex. James Stammers,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
BBC

Three men released in missing girl inquiry

Police have released three men arrested in connection with a 15-year-old girl who went missing for 15 days. She was the subject of a large-scale police search when she disappeared after leaving her home on 26 April. Three men were arrested at the property in Bristol where she was found....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent

Three-year-old girl died after California church allegedly carried out ‘exorcism’ on her

A three-year-old girl in California was tortured and killed by her family as they performed an exorcism ritual casting out a demon, according to authorities.Santa Clara County prosecutors say in court documents that the girl, named Arely, was strangled by her mother, uncle, and grandfather on 24 September at a small church in San Jose.They “believed the child was possessed by a demon and were at the church praying for her,” deputy district attorney Rebekah Wise wrote in court documents, KRON reports.“The victim’s grandfather was identified as the leader of the church and claimed he was a certified pastor,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Ava White: Stabbed girl, 12, said she could 'batter' boy

A 12-year-old girl told her friend she could "batter" the boy accused of her murder, a court has heard. Ava White was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre while out with friends on 25 November 2021. One of her friends, aged 14, told Liverpool Crown Court Ava was "fuming"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youth said ‘Get out my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelsea: Police name woman who died with her three dogs

A woman who died with her three dogs after they were hit by a car has been named by police. Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was found dead after officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

