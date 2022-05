PITTSBURGH -- Zach Thompson can shove when he’s healthy, too. Thompson flirted with a no-hitter in the Pirates’ 3-1 win over the Reds on Saturday at PNC Park, holding Cincinnati hitless for 5 2/3 innings before allowing his first knock of the night and “settling” for six shutout frames. Unlike his Mother’s Day outing at Great American Ball Park just a few days ago, one in which he could barely stand after five scoreless innings, he won’t be needing an IV and a bundle of electrolytes.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO