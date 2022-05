A Beard’s Towing employee is accused of falsifying training records to obtain a state license, according to an arrest affidavit obtained May 11 by the Fort Worth Report. Jennifer Gaither, an instructor for Training of Wrecker Services and a dispatcher for Beard’s Towing, was arrested for suspicion of tampering with a government record. Gaither signed the names of eight Beard’s Towing employees on a sign-in sheet for a Training of Wrecker Services course, according to the warrant, without informing them.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO