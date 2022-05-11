May 11 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and more

A fair and caring Leader

For more than four years I've been Harry Noah's business office manager. He is the first boss I've ever had who is unfailingly fair and honest. He listens to all sides and cares about people and what they need. Harry is candid and accessible, and he always wants to hear directly from people about their concerns and ideas about reasonable solutions.

I've watched Harry and the way he has conducted himself in his 100% positive campaign for county commissioner over the past four months. Not surprisingly, Harry's approach to politics is much the same as to his businesses and the people he employs. People matter to him. He finds that solutions that serve the common good are always best, and doing the right thing is more important than personal gain.

Today I asked him, "Do you think you will continue to knock on doors even after you are elected?" Not surprisingly, Harry said "Yes," because Yamhill County is more than this election, or a tally of faceless voters. He's not out to deliver sound bites or slogans, he is out there running for the job of county commissioner because he shares your concerns and wants to bring all of us together for reasoned solutions.

The current game of politics has not been serving Yamhill County well — it has corrupted the basic functioning of the supposedly nonpartisan body of the Board of Commissioners. It is time for change and healing to begin. It's time for all the people to matter.

In this primary election, please do vote. Your vote for Harry Noah is a vote for a great commissioner.

Michelle Blumenthal, Amity

Restore good county government — vote for Noah and Towery

For those interested in strengthening Yamhill County, the math is simple. We need two county commissioners working to move beyond the current regime of partisan squabbling. Harry Noah and Doris Towery will map a path through differences in our county to work for all of us. Harry Noah is a plain-spoken farmer committed to making

tax dollars we pay working locally to strengthen Yamhill County. When we send our tax dollars to Salem or Washington, he will win back our share and keep our county moving forward.

His experience as Alaska commissioner of natural resources helping huge corporations act responsibly proves he can bring communities together.

Harry Noah will help get us back to work locally so we have housing we can afford, roads that are safe, and jobs that pay enough to live in Yamhill County.

Current commissioners focus on patronage and personal power. They undermine fair process and accountability, substituting personal privilege for the advice of those who live and work in our county. In the process they cost all of us money rather than putting our fair share of available funding to work.

Doris Towery has an opponent who fails to listen to most of us. To make sure all our voices on farms, in towns and in cities are heard, we need new leaders.

Things happen when Doris Towery is on the job. Her leadership skills bring people together. She seeks solutions by encouraging diverse perspectives and fostering community. She will unite the cities to build a better future for our county. On the Lane County Transit District Board, she helped win more than $95 million to improve county transportation.

Vote Doris Towery and Harry Noah. Two new commissioners can restore good county government.

Michael Perri, Dayton

Towery, Wytoski better suited to be commissioners

Vote for Doris Towery and Beth Wytoski if you like the idea of county commissioners working hard for the benefit of all county voters.

By throwing out the established criteria for ranking grant applications and substituting their own judgment, Commissioners Berschauer and Starrett facilitate corruption without the need to cover up what they do. They can simply give money to their friends because they wish to. They devalue and waste the substantial efforts of county staff to evaluate the applications of the nonprofit applicants.

For taxpayers who had not been paying attention, their rejection of cultural and arts applications highlights their ignorance for what inspires many of us. Commissioner Starrett's remark that "We need to wean ourselves off grants, because what government gives, government holds conditions on," ignores a basic fact: grants from the government is currently the means whereby jurisdictions like Yamhill County can receive their share of the return of our federally collected taxes.

The commissioner receives a substantial salary from all of us, she should just sit down and fill out the many pages of conditions for accepting the grant. The rest of us do this all the time whenever we borrow for a house or car.

Commissioner Starrett's efforts these past few years have focused upon benefitting just a few of us, conspiracy-driven anti-vaxers and gun rights crazies. Read her statement of achievements and endorsers in the voter's pamphlet for many reasons to vote for someone else this time.

She simply is very ill-suited to the role of public servant or custodian of the public trust.

Peter Gladhart, Dayton

City may have failed to properly inspect tiny houses

On the front page of the April 27 Newberg Graphic is a picture of a tiny house a lady is now living in. My question is based only on a guess of a measurement from the photo.

It appears that the front porch elevation height is at least 30 inches high and if my recollection is correct of what is required, there needs to be a railing on it to prevent falling.

As I said, I cannot know the exact height or what the code is now, but maybe the city did not do any inspections of these before allowing a move-in?

Roger Currier, Newberg

Merkley and Wyden can help support cancer prevention

I lost my dad to lung cancer and I have metastatic breast cancer that has spread to my bones. Plus, I know everyone knows someone whose lives have been affected by cancer. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, preventing cancer is important to me.

One way to help end cancer is by improving cancer prevention and early detection—especially for cancers with no available screening tools. That's where a new technology called multi-cancer early detection screening tests could help.

These tests have the potential to detect more cancers at earlier stages by screening for multiple cancers at once with a blood test. Currently, several private and academic entities are developing these tests and published data indicate that some of these screening tools will be able to test for dozens of cancers at the same time, including rare cancers.

These tests could help detect cancer sooner and have the potential to save so many lives. But only if people have access to them. That's why there's a bipartisan bill in Congress to create a pathway for coverage of these tests in Medicare once they are approved by the FDA and shown to have clinical benefit.

I'm urging Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to cosponsor this important legislation. It could help save so many lives. Missie Kallunki, Sheridan

Vote against urban renewal district

I let the City Council do their job. They love their community and do their best, that's what they said when they ran.

I was blithely carrying on with my life when I recently received a shock. I learned the urban renewal district was up for a final vote. I bet there were a lot like me who didn't realize the enormity of it.

Thankfully Carey Martell of the Yamhill Advocate has been putting it all together for people like me and I advise anybody who wants the fuller picture to check out what he has written.

Taxes for the fire department, schools and police are raised every year for inflation. This raise will now go to the new district and they will not get a raise for the next 30 years. How will they get more funds as the need increases, due to inflation? How will that impact the citizens of Newberg?

"Urban renewal tax increment financing" is the real name (used on the city of Newberg website) for the urban renewal project.

At the City Council meeting, I observed the discussion and vote, a final death knell for Newberg, except for the gentleman who made his citizen comment about a referendum.

Being uneducated in the ways of government, I had not known that there was an alternative to the final decision made by a few people.

I am so thankful for the swift action of the man who filed the referendum that would put this urban renewal district idea to the vote of the people.

Yes, we do have the right to make our own decisions, even if they disagree with the "better judgment" of the City Council members.

The next part is for us to get 1,600 signatures to place this referendum on the ballot so we can vote on it in November. This has a deadline, May 21.

Patrice Jordan, Newberg

