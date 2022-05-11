May 11 public safety round-up

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run log, Newberg-Dundee Police Department log, Yamhill County Sheriff reports

TVF&R run log

April 28

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Brooke Drive, Elliott Road, Brutscher Street, Werth Boulevard, Ninth Street, Fulton Street and Brutscher Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Fulton Street.

April 29

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Hampton Lane, North Street, Chehalem Street, Pecan Court, Villa Road, Everest Road, Werth Boulevard, College Street, Red Hills Road, Laurel Drive Pinehurst Court and Dayton Avenue.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on North Street.

April 30

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on College Street, Oak Meadows Loop, Elliott Road, Hulet Lane, Meridian Street, Hampton Lane, Fifth Street in Dundee, Libra Street, Sixth Street, Earl Court and River Street.

TVFR personnel responded to a reported natural gas leak on Terrace Drive.

May 1

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Blaine Street, School Street, Fulton Street, Red Hills Road, Springbrook Road, Carol Ann Drive, Williams Street, Garfield Street, Chehalem Street, Werth Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.

May 2

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Tulip Court, Ninth Street, Deborah Road, Springbrook Road, Dayton Avenue, Oak Meadows Loop and Everest Road.

May 3

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Fifth Street, Chehalem Street, Brutscher Street, Deborah Road and Haworth Avenue.

TVFR personnel responded to a commercial fire alarm on Little Oak Street and a natural gas leak on Laurel Drive.

May 4

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to emergency medical calls on Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Brutscher Street, Evergreen Drive, Portland Road, Hayes Street, Thorne Street, Page Drive and Dayton Avenue.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

April 22-May 4

Ryan B. Goosmann, 61, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Jason Paul Davin, 34, residence unknown, was arrested for theft of lost or mislaid property, third-degree escape, resisting arrest and a warrant from another agency or state.

Stacy M. Marger, 55, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and careless driving.

Julianne M. Garza, 53, of Portland, was arrested for DUII.

Shayleen Elizabeth Troupe, 28, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Moises Enrique Gonzalez-Verdugo, 20, residence unknown, was arrested for DUII.

Angela Carme Vansickle, 26, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Shane Week Shinn-Bowers, 36, of Newberg, was arrested for fourth-degree aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Misty Ann Castillo, 43, of Merced, Calif., was arrested for fourth-degree assault

Kimberly Lynn Jackson, 43, of Newberg, was cited for offensive littering.

Sheena Dawn Pitcher, 38, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Matthew James Elder, 44, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment or other offensive contact.

Cory Benjamin Barnett, 32, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII, refusal to take a test for intoxicants and reckless driving.

Cheyenne Hess, 53, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Josh Craig Kenner, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for third-degree theft and first- and second-degree criminal trespass.

Dillon Anthony Grimes, 24, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Mekya Ryan Barr, 23, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII.

Shane Duane Luey, 31, of Portland, was arrested for violating a restraining order.

Richard Arvid Drill, 52, of Newberg, was arrested for nonpayment of fines, restitution or costs.

Fredy Morales De Jesus, 24, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and hit and run.

Karissa Marie Lebeda, 27, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Dominique David Stacey, 51, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Michael N. Hunter, 52, of Beaverton, was arrested for DUII.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

April 27

Jestin Michael DeAngelo, 34, of Dundee, was arrested for DUII and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. He was booked and released and the case is pending.

April 28

Jacob Stephen Kennen, 38, of Newberg, was arrested on a material witness order. No bail was set and the case remains open.

May 3

Michael Allen Hartman, 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a probation violation. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on both charges.

