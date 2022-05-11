ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

May 11 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

May 11

Jose Antonio Reyes, 27, is wanted on a probation violation for strangulation.

Ricardo Ortiz Reyes, 62, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Joshua Dustin Reynolds, 35, is wanted on a warrant for attempt to elude and reckless driving.

Robert James Rhoades, 64, is wanted on an FTA.

Stacey Diane Rice, 38, is wanted on a warrant for unauthorized departure.

Ivan Merril Rich, 73, is wanted on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Ricky Benjamin Richardson, 52, is wanted on an FTA for commercial sex solicitation.

Armando Rico Higareda, 37, is wanted on an FTA for failure to pay diversion, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault.

Vernon Lee Rierson, 55, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Laura Jaen Rife, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for identity theft.

Arielle Anne Riley, 33, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

Joseph Daniel Ring, 53, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

Shawn Michael Ritcheson, 57, is wanted on a warrant for attempted felon in possession of a firearm, false swearing and unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Jesus Rivas Ordaz, 28, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

James Anthony Alvarez Rivera, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Erin Nicole Roberts, 34, is wanted on an FTA for DUII, providing false information to a police officer.

Richard James Roberts, 26, is wanted on an FTA for DUII and possession of a controlled substance (PCS).

Joel David Robertson, 26, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.

Logan Matthew Robinson, 42, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for PCS.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 39, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Krysta Rachele Smith, 32, is wanted on an FTA for unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Jiy Travis Williams, 54, is wanted on a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft.

Jason Michael Donaldson, 45, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft and attempted burglary.

David Warren Claiborne, 51, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for attempted use of a child in sexual conduct.

