ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

No. 8 Notre Dame baseball routs Michigan State

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ube2V_0fa1Smzu00

The following recap is courtesy of Notre Dame athletics:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The eighth-ranked Notre Dame baseball team (29-10) had not played a game in 10 days but showed no signs of rust at the plate with a 15-6 win over Michigan State (21-25) Tuesday night at Frank Eck Stadium.

The Irish scored in double-digits for the third-straight game and finished off their home midweek slate with a record of 7-0 in those games. Notre Dame had two big innings in the win, six runs in the third to open the scoring and five in the seventh to put the game away.

A trio of Irish led the way with three hits. Brooks Coetzee III, Jack Zyska and David LaManna all had a team-high three hits in the win. Coetzee, Ryan Cole and Carter Putz had a team-high three runs that tied a career high for all three guys. Zyska tied a career high with the three hits.

Jack Findlay had the best start of his young career against the Spartans. He set career highs with 4.0 innings pitched and eight strikeouts. He only allowed two runners to reach base and did not allow a hit as he collected his fifth win of the season.

How It Happened

The Irish offense broke through in a big way in the third, scoring six runs in the frame. It started with the two-run blast from Cole for the first two runs of the game. Zyska and LaManna hit back-to-back doubles that scored a total of three runs. The final run of the inning scored on a bases-loaded walk by Spencer Myers. After three frames, the Irish led 6-0.

The Irish added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jared Miller singled to left and scored two runners on the play. The Irish held an 8-0 lead after four innings.

Michigan State got a run back in the fifth and cut into the deficit at 8-1.

Sophomore Matt Bedford made his first career appearance against the Spartans Tuesday night. He tossed two innings and struck out one on his outing.

The Spartans scored three in the seventh and cut the lead in half to 8-4.

The Irish responded with their second big inning of the night to put the game out of reach. Notre Dame plated five runs in the inning and it started with an RBI single from Coetzee. Putz and Zyska hit back-to-back doubles and scored three more runs in the frame. LaManna capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI single that scored one. LaManna and Coetzee led the way with a team-high three RBI.

Coetzee drove in the other two runs in the eighth with a two-run home run. His blast was the final tally on the scoreboard and his ninth home run of the season to lead the team.

The Irish are set for their final home ACC weekend of the series when they welcome Pitt to Frank Eck Stadium. The Irish and Panthers will open the three-game set Friday night at 6 p.m. ET. Friday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and the final two games of the series will be aired nationally on ACC Network. The Irish will host Degree Day on Saturday to honor their senior and graduate class prior to the game.

Comments / 1

Related
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Scores 12 Unanswered for Win No. 30

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The University of Iowa baseball team spotted Michigan State a 2-0 lead before scoring 12 unanswered to post a 12-2 series-clinching victory on Saturday afternoon at McLane Baseball Stadium at Kobs Field. The victory is the Hawkeyes’ 30th of the season, giving the program 30...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois gives scholarship offer to 2023 edge rusher from Michigan

Illinois football is going after Mason Muragin. The Fighting Illini sent the 2023 edge rusher from Warren, Michigan an offer on Friday. Muragin hasn’t been rated yet per the 247Sport Composite. He is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and goes to De La Salle Collegiate High School. Muragin has a total of 15 offers, but the Fighting Illini are his 1st offer from the B1G. Michigan State and Wisconsin have both had some interest in him, but have not offered him just yet.
WARREN, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Lakeland Christian Hires New Head Boys Basketball Coach

WINONA LAKE – Lakeland Christian Academy’s athletic department is pleased to announce its latest addition to the coaching staff. Warsaw native, Taylor Long, will take the helm as the Cougars’ Head Boys Basketball coach. Long replaces Jake Ritchie, who had a record of 26-22 in his two seasons and led LCA to the sectional title game both years of his leadership.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
Michigan State
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers' coaching candidates asked how they would use Russell Westbrook

The notion of Russell Westbrook remaining part of their program is seeming more real all the time. Despite the widely held belief that the Lakers would find a way to trade Westbrook before the start of next season, sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews. The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Colleges Among the Top 40 in the U.S.

AcademicInfluence.com has updated their list of the top colleges and universities in the U.S., and two Michigan colleges are high up on the list. When it comes to cost, the outlet suggests sticking with an in-state school, explaining “For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Capital Rundown: Whats Happening In Michigan?

Skubick breaks down in his interview this week in Michigan politics. 5-13-22 Friday the 13th Tattoo Special Draws More Than 100 …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …. Non-profit walks across the country for fallen heroes …. Haslett lacrosse wins CAAC title. Two People Shot, Two Suspects...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#College Baseball#Irish#Spartans
US 103.1

16 Comedians Who Were Born in Michigan That You May Know

The more you dig into Michigan, the more cool things you find out about it. The amount of talent that has come from this great state is incredible. Today we are going to focus on the world of comedy and showcase just 16 comedians that were born here. Yes, I know there are way more than this, but we have to start somewhere. As always, feel free to leave your favorites in the comments.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gas Prices Rising, Hitting Record High In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Gas prices hit a record high today in Detroit. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular is costing around $4.37. That’s up 14 cents from a week ago. Michigan’s average is sitting at $4.34. Experts expect prices to keep rising. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ClickOnDetroit.com

3 Michigan high school students named 2022 US Presidential Scholars

Three Michigan high school seniors have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, the 58th class in the history of the program. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers adamant on keeping Doc Rivers

Reports have tumbled out in the hours since Philadelphia’s Game 6 defeat billing Rivers’ return as conditional, based on meetings the team might have with him and the priorities of all involved. Sources who spoke to PhillyVoice have asserted there is no such plan on the organization’s part. The Sixers see Rivers as their coach moving forward, and there has been little debate about whether or not to keep him, as Morey’s press conference answer further drove home on Friday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When local police officers in Michigan shoot someone on the job it’s the Michigan State Police’s duty to investigate. Now, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they have completed their investigation into the shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten, a man who was unarmed and running away when he was shot by officers from the East Lansing Police Department.
EAST LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy