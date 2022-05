ATLANTA -- It was Kyle Wright’s ugliest start of the season thus far. But given how it concluded, it may also prove to be his most beneficial start of the year. Wright’s splendid ERA was bruised as he surrendered six runs during the second inning of a 9-4 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Truist Park. But the Braves right-hander’s ability to compose himself and pitch into the fifth inning further proved how far he has come over the past year.

