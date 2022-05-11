ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Battle of the Sexes: The “Male Penalty” in Car Insurance (2019)

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

*Updated with additional data*

Sugar and spice and the price is nice! Women pay less, on average, for car insurance than men, but by how much?

In all but six states nationwide, it is legal to incorporate gender into automotive insurance rate pricing. Defenders of these policies will argue that this is for good reason. According to the Facts and Statistics: Highway Safety report by the Insurance Information Institute, male drivers are involved in fatal accidents at a rate that is 1.5 times the national average and nearly 3 times the rate of women. However, detractors will argue that these risks are not individualized, but drawn from generalizations, which renders them unfair.

Regardless of the fairness of this policy, men pay more than women for car insurance in nearly all states in the country. To find the best car insurance so that this penalty doesn’t break the bank, here is the status of gendered pricing across the nation according to Insurify .

How Much More Do Men Pay?

As a result of this increased risk in insuring male drivers, providers charge men rates that are an average of 3 percent more expensive than policies that are for otherwise identical female drivers. However, with certain providers in certain states, the figure can average as high as 41 percent . Quote discrepancies that extreme quickly amount to a substantial financial burden on male drivers, which is why it is vital to compare auto insurance quotes regularly to help drivers save money on coverage.

States Without a “Blue” Tax

Fairness in individual quote pricing across men and women isn’t solely a grassroots cause. In fact, six state legislatures—those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania —outlawed the use of gender as a factor in determining auto insurance rates. While insurers in these states can no longer assume that male drivers will be costlier to insure, they are still covering the same statewide risk pool as before. As a result, while men in these states saw their costs go down, women—especially young women—received an increase in the price of their insurance.

State by State: How Much More do Men Pay than Women on Average?

While American men pay an average of 3 percent more than women for premiums, there is a range in this gender gap between states.

The states on the low end of the spectrum—Michigan, Minnesota, and Alaska—have essentially no gender gap whatsoever across insurance companies’ rates. That being said, despite its status as already having a virtually nonexistent gender gap nationwide, the state government just banned the use of non-driving factors in determining Michigan car insurance prices in a bipartisan reform deal. Once the changes go into effect in July 2020, the Great Lake State will join the six others that currently disallow gendered quoting.

On the high end of the spectrum, male drivers in Washington can expect to pay an average of 8 percent more than otherwise identical female motorists, though this disparity can be as high as 30 percent for some insurers.

How do the Major Players Stack Up?

Interestingly, the five largest insurance providers demonstrate a noticeable spread in terms of gendered pricing gaps. State Farm Insurance , one of the companies without a male penalty, is also the cheapest of the major insurers in 28 states—more than the next two largest providers combined. However, a male driver with both a clean record and a premium from Farmers Insurance could opt for user-based insurance to avoid some or all of this gender gap. By agreeing to install a telematics system in their car to monitor day-to-day driving patterns including the time the vehicle is in use, speed, and driving behavior, motorists can have the cost of their premium based on their personal driving risk and not on their gender. **

**

Which Insurers Practice Equality of the Sexes?

All hope is not lost for male drivers looking for non-gendered car insurance premiums. At the moment, many separate auto insurers impose no penalty on men in comparison to women with the same driving record. Many are state-based as opposed to nationwide, but with nearly 100 of them, there is a decent chance that at least one will write policies in most parts of the country.

Don’t Forget to Compare!

It is important to keep in mind that the statistics relayed in this report are based upon sample profiles and that quoting may vary for certain individuals. Not only that, but the company with the smallest gender gap still may not be the most affordable option for male drivers. The only way to truly find the best deal is to use the best insurance comparison sites to compare quotes across multiple providers. Luckily, there are many auto insurance comparison services that will do the work of researching them on shoppers’ behalf.

TRENDING CONTENT ON INSURIFY

Struggling to decide which car insurance is best for you? Compare auto insurance with these top comparison services.

Bundling auto and renters insurance is one of the best ways drivers can save on total insurance costs.

If you have a history of driving violations, learn about the options for car insurance for drivers with a bad driving record .

How much is car insurance ? Learn about average rates by age, geography and driving history.

If you are a homeowner, strongly consider the bundles for auto and home insurance quotes .

Methodology

To determine which auto insurance companies are the most affordable deal for car owners, the data science team at Insurify explored quoting information from their database of over 1.6 million auto insurance applications as well as from public filings. The quotes displayed here are based on aggregations of sample rates for four driver profiles that included varied gender, age, driving history, credit, marital status, prior insurance, higher education, employment, and military service.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Renters Insurance#Insurance Rates#Vehicles#Battle Of The Sexes#The Facts And Statistics#Insurify
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Wyoming News

Local economy's comeback is a work in progress

CHEYENNE – Like many things in life, measuring the breadth of the state of the economy in Wyoming and in its Capital City is no easy matter. Particularly these days. Things have mostly been steadily improving from some of the greatest economic disruptions brought on by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health precautions that led some to curtail everyday activities. Both here in Laramie County and in our state as a whole, the business-activity comeback remains a work in progress. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy