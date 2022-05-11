ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homebuyer Havens: The Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Click here to see the Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House report for 2022 .

For many, cheaper doesn’t necessarily mean worse.

Despite the widespread economic hardship over the last year, many Americans are still in the market to purchase a home. In fact, nearly 850,000 homes were sold in 2020, up about 18.8 percent since the previous year, according to the United States Census Bureau. Clearly, the housing market has remained resilient amidst the continuous economic repercussions of the pandemic, and it and shows no signs of slowing in 2021.

Buying a house is typically the most expensive purchase we make in our lifetime. Unfortunately, Americans tend not to be very strategic at choosing the appropriate home based on their finances, setting their sights well above their means. More than half of first-time homebuyers are now planning to purchase homes with less than a twenty percent down payment, and about a quarter are planning to do so with less than a ten percent down payment, according to Business Insider. By paying less than the recommended twenty percent, these new homeowners set themselves up for higher interest rates, significantly increasing the burden of their monthly mortgage payments on their finances.

However, in some cities, homes tend to sell at much more affordable price points than in others. To identify the cities with the most affordable housing markets this year, the data science team at Insurify referred to national real estate data. In these cities, making more than the minimum down payment is not only feasible but is also considerably easier than in the rest of the country. Moreover, many of these cities boast a good quality of life and solid education systems. Likely undervalued at present, many of the home markets in these 20 cities are rich with long-term growth potential.

Insights

National averages. As of January 2021, the median listing price of a home in the United States was $346,162 . Compared to January 2020, when the median listing price of a home was only $300,045 , this represents a 15.37 percent increase year over year. For homes, the average listing price per square foot in the United States is $166.25 as of January 2021, compared to $141.50 in January 2020. Homes are also remaining on the market in 2021 for significantly fewer days compared to last year, indicating increased demand for homes across the board: whereas the average home lasted 85 days before being sold in January 2020, it now lasts only 76 , as of January 2021. This represents an 11.11 percent decrease since last year.High demand for homes in these cities, with few exceptions. There is a significant variation in housing market demand among a few of these top twenty cities. In fact, while homes in three of the twenty cities remain on the market over 500 days before being sold, homes in the remaining seventeen cities sell much faster, remaining only 63 days ( 17 percent lower or than the national average of 76 days). With the exception of the three outlying cities, it’s clear that America’s most affordable cities to buy a home are also quite appealing to homebuyers.Most expensive cities to buy a home. On the opposite side of the spectrum are those cities where the average home is sold for among the highest prices in the nation. The three cities with the highest home prices are Santa Maria, California; Napa, California; and Salinas, California, where the average home sells for $2,523,883 , $1,354,367 , and $1,264,717 , respectively, as of January 2021.

Methodology

The data scientists at Insurify, a site where users can compare home insurance quotes , referred to real estate data gathered from Realtor.com to determine the cities with the most affordable housing markets. Specifically, they evaluated cities based on Realtor.com’s housing market data to determine which reported the lowest median listing price per house. To account for fluctuations month to month, the data scientists at Insurify took the median listing price for each city over the most recent three months and averaged it, then used these averages to identify the top 20 cities with the most affordable houses on the market.

Median days on market and median price per foot in each of the top 20 cities were also gathered from Realtor.com. These values were also calculated as an average of the data from the past three months in order to account for fluctuations in the data month to month.

In this study, cities were defined based on the United States Census Bureau’s classification of an “urbanized area,” an urban area with a population over 50,000.

What is the Cheapest City to Buy a House?

Muncie, Indiana. Muncie is the most affordable city to buy a new home, according to Insurify’s analysis of housing market data. The median home listing price in Muncie is $85,217, which is 75.4% below the national average.

The Top 20 Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House, 2021

20. Akron, Ohio

Median home listing price: $157,417 (54.5% below national average)Median price per foot: $96.35 (31.9% below national average)Median days on market: 48

19. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa MSA

Median home listing price: $156,067 (54.9% below national average)Median price per foot: $118.83 (31.9% below national average)Median days on market: 60

18. Wichita Falls, Texas

Median home listing price: $149,850 (56.7% below national average)Median price per foot: $86.69 (38.7% below national average)Median days on market: 55

@GreyBox

17. Davenport, Iowa

Median home listing price: $148,317 (57.2% below national average)Median price per foot: $97.24 (31.3% below national average)Median days on market: 548

16. Topeka, Kansas

Median home listing price: $147,383 (57.4% below national average)Median price per foot: $97.24 (31.3% below national average)Median days on market: 36

@GreyBox

15. Albany, Georgia

Median home listing price: $146,433 (57.7% below national average)Median price per foot: $85.46 (39.6% below national average)Median days on market: 66

14. Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia, New York MSA

Median home listing price: $144,950 (58.1% below national average)Median price per foot: $89.48 (36.8% below national average)Median days on market: 77

@GreyBox

13. Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia-Kentucky MSA

Median home listing price: $139,833 (59.6% below national average)Median price per foot: $79.81 (43.6% below national average)Median days on market: 81

12. Springfield, Ohio

Median home listing price: $138,983 (59.9% below national average)Median price per foot: $81.63 (42.3% below national average)Median days on market: 49

11. Erie, Pennsylvania

Median home listing price: $138,433 (60.0% below national average)Median price per foot: $91.79 (35.1% below national average)Median days on market: 72

10. Youngstown, Ohio

Median home listing price: $135,967 (60.7% below national average)Median price per foot: $60.57 (57.2% below national average)Median days on market: 66

9. Springfield, Illinois

Median home listing price: $131,067 (62.1% below national average)Median price per foot: $82.29 (41.8% below national average)Median days on market: 554

8. Kokomo, Indiana

Median home listing price: $129,667 (62.5% below national average)Median price per foot: $79.51 (43.8% below national average)Median days on market: 50

7. Bloomington, Illinois

Median home listing price: $122,367 (64.7% below national average)Median price per foot: $79.07 (44.1% below national average)Median days on market: 97

6. St. Joseph, Missouri

Median home listing price: $119,765 (65.4% below national average)Median price per foot: $74.15 (47.8% below national average)Median days on market: 54

5. Peoria, Illinois

Median home listing price: $114,163 (67.0% below national average)Median price per foot: $73.82 (43.6% below national average)Median days on market: 66

4. Lawton, Oklahoma

Median home listing price: $109,783 (68.3% below national average)Median price per foot: $71.25 (49.6% below national average)Median days on market: 62

3. Decatur, Illinois

Median home listing price: $99,433 (71.3% below national average)Median price per foot: $60.73 (57.1% below national average)Median days on market: 666

2. Terre Haute, Indiana

Median home listing price: $96,667 (72.1% below national average)Median price per foot: $66.32 (53.1% below national average)Median days on market: 65

1. Muncie, Indiana

Median home listing price: $85,217 (75.4% below national average)Median price per foot: $62.37 (55.9% below national average)Median days on market: 63

@GreyBox

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Wyoming News

Local economy's comeback is a work in progress

CHEYENNE – Like many things in life, measuring the breadth of the state of the economy in Wyoming and in its Capital City is no easy matter. Particularly these days. Things have mostly been steadily improving from some of the greatest economic disruptions brought on by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health precautions that led some to curtail everyday activities. Both here in Laramie County and in our state as a whole, the business-activity comeback remains a work in progress. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#House#Americans#Business Insider
Wyoming News

Infrastructure agenda meets inflation, labor shortages, supply chain troubles

Even the grandest infrastructure plans are not immune to current economic realities. High inflation, serious labor shortages and supply chain delays are confronting local governments as they look to earmark federal pandemic relief money for key infrastructure projects. In Venice, Florida, Linda Senne is running into challenges with shortages of PVC and other pipes, as well as getting labor-challenged contractors to bid on projects as the Gulf Coast city tries...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Rosenweig, Evelyn

Evelyn Rosensweig CASPER - Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children. Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Wyoming News

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming projects get part of $68M in U.S. conservation funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is getting part of a new tranche of $68 million in funding for this current fiscal year that the federal government announced last week is for conservation and ecological projects. Like many recent federal outlays, money for this comes from what is commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure law and is formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There is a total of $1.4 billion for Department of the Interior spending on ecosystem restoration efforts over the next five years,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

State agencies prepare to spend billions on infrastructure development

CHEYENNE – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to provide billions of dollars for development efforts across Wyoming, which many agencies said they are prepared to fight for. Funding available is a part of the more than $1.2 trillion approved by Congress in November to send throughout the nation over a five-year period. President Joe Biden said he pushed for the bill because it was designed to rebuild crumbling infrastructure like roads, bridges and rails, expanding access to clean water, ensuring access to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Business briefs for 5-15-22

Communities getting $3M for cleanups The federal government has announced that Wyoming is getting more than $3 million for environmental cleanups. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Cheyenne will each get a brownfields assessment grant of $2 million and $500,000, respectively. And the Sheridan County Conservation District will receive a $585,000 brownfields cleanup grant. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming Veterans Commission gets 3 vacancies, as of July 1

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have three commissioner vacancies as of July 1, the Wyoming Military Department announced Thursday. There will be two openings in Judicial District Three and one in Judicial District Nine. According to an online listing of Wyoming District Court locations, District 3 includes Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties. The counties of Fremont, Sublette and Teton were listed for No. 9. A spokesperson for the Military Department confirmed Friday that these districts correspond with the geographic areas that would be...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy