Insurify’s 2020 Fittest Cities Awards

 4 days ago

Click here to see the Fittest Cities Awards winners for 2021.

This award goes to the most fitness-friendly city in each state, one that demonstrates exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of its residents.

According to the CDC, physical activity improves mental health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Regular exercise also increases longevity and even improves productivity in the workforce. The presence and accessibility of public parks, nature reserves, and other green spaces in communities are indispensable for the health and wellbeing of their citizens.

Spring and warm weather are just around the corner, and with daylight hours steadily increasing, a growing number of us are eager to spend time outside. With this in mind, Insurify’s data scientists wanted to take the opportunity to recognize the cities and communities across America that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their residents’ fitness and wellbeing. Through the creation and maintenance of publicly-accessible recreation areas, parks, and other green spaces; and the work of residents in careers relating to healthy eating choices and fitness, communities across the country are working hard to elevate their own and others’ physical wellbeing.

To recognize the communities across our country that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the fittest cities in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.

Selection Process

The data science team at Insurify , a car insurance comparison site, analyzed both proprietary and publicly-accessible data to determine the most fitness-friendly city in each state.

Referring to their database of over 2 million insurance applications, Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in careers that demand significant physical activity, or those that promote health and fitness (from park rangers, fitness club managers, and dieticians to dancers and choreographers).

Then, they compiled data from Niche on the cities with the highest ranking for outdoor activities, which were ranked based on several factors, including the rate of adults reporting leisure-time physical activity, and access to recreational goods rentals. Cities with the highest proportion of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park were also identified, using data from the Trust for Public Land Index.

Gyms and other health centers were excluded from the study. While they are a valuable source of exercise for some, they can be unaffordable to lower-income citizens. Moreover, significantly less than half of those with a gym membership exercise regularly.

Winners of Insurify’s Fittest Cities Awards

These are the fifty most fitness-friendly cities in each state:

Alabama: Robertsdale

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Tucson

Arkansas: Fort Smith

California: Petaluma

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Connecticut: Stamford

Delaware: New Castle

Florida: Jacksonville

Georgia: Savannah

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene

Illinois: Arlington Heights

Indiana: South Bend

Iowa: Davenport

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky: Lexington

Louisiana: Lafayette

Maine: Bar Harbor

Maryland: Columbia

Massachusetts: Springfield

Michigan: Lansing

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Mississippi: Pascagoula

Missouri: St. Louis

Montana: Billings

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Amherst

New Jersey: Newark

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Buffalo

North Carolina: Durham

North Dakota: Bismarck

Ohio: Columbus

Oklahoma: Norman

Oregon: Salem

Pennsylvania: Allentown

Rhode Island: Coventry

South Carolina: North Charleston

South Dakota: Custer

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Corpus Christi

Utah: Kaysville

Vermont: Williston

Virginia: Virginia Beach

Washington: Spokane

West Virginia: South Charleston

Wisconsin: Green Bay

Wyoming: Gillette

If you have questions or comments about this award, please contact insights@insurify.com

Wyoming News

LCCC celebrates 2022 Stalcup Student Excellence Award winner

CHEYENNE – Dariia Kasymova achieved more than just earning her diploma from Laramie County Community College and winning an award Saturday. During her time at LCCC, she found her passion. The 2022 Stalcup Student Excellence Award recipient moved to Cheyenne from Kyrgyzstan three years ago, and took part in the high school equivalency and English as a Second Language (ESL) program. She said without her teachers and her peers, she...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Evelyn Rosenweig

CASPER — Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children. Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from military service during WWII. They began their life together traveling thru Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. They...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming projects get part of $68M in U.S. conservation funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is getting part of a new tranche of $68 million in funding for this current fiscal year that the federal government announced last week is for conservation and ecological projects. Like many recent federal outlays, money for this comes from what is commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure law and is formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There is a total of $1.4 billion for Department of the Interior spending on ecosystem restoration efforts over the next five years,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

State agencies prepare to spend billions on infrastructure development

CHEYENNE – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to provide billions of dollars for development efforts across Wyoming, which many agencies said they are prepared to fight for. Funding available is a part of the more than $1.2 trillion approved by Congress in November to send throughout the nation over a five-year period. President Joe Biden said he pushed for the bill because it was designed to rebuild crumbling infrastructure like roads, bridges and rails, expanding access to clean water, ensuring access to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming Veterans Commission gets 3 vacancies, as of July 1

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have three commissioner vacancies as of July 1, the Wyoming Military Department announced Thursday. There will be two openings in Judicial District Three and one in Judicial District Nine. According to an online listing of Wyoming District Court locations, District 3 includes Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties. The counties of Fremont, Sublette and Teton were listed for No. 9. A spokesperson for the Military Department confirmed Friday that these districts correspond with the geographic areas that would be...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Business briefs for 5-15-22

Communities getting $3M for cleanups The federal government has announced that Wyoming is getting more than $3 million for environmental cleanups. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Cheyenne will each get a brownfields assessment grant of $2 million and $500,000, respectively. And the Sheridan County Conservation District will receive a $585,000 brownfields cleanup grant. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

