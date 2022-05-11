Insurify’s Season of Giving Awards (2018)
This time of year is rife with cheer for most of us.
But the joy that this time of year can bring—no matter what or how you celebrate—is often due to the tireless work of those in the community who don’t always have the luxury of time off.
Whether they’re responding to emergencies, taking care of those in need, or staying “on call” throughout their own festivities, these are the unsung heroes of the holiday season: the pillars of American communities across the nation who embody the spirit of giving all throughout the year. And we don’t mean giving presents you can easily wrap.
This year, Insurify thought to acknowledge the communities across the country that do a lot of that heavy lifting. In the spirit of charity, service, and gratitude, we present this year’s winners of the Most Caring Cities honor from our Season of Giving Awards!
Selection Process for Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards
To determine the most caring community in each U.S. state, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison website, analyzed over 1.5 million completed auto insurance applications in which individuals were asked about their city of residence and occupation. Using this information, the data team was able to calculate the percentage of residents in each community with the following occupations:
Caregivers
Counselors
Firefighters
Hospice volunteers
Nurse practitioners
Paramedics
Physicians/medical doctors
Teachers
Therapists
Social workers
The cities with the highest overall proportion of all of these people were then selected for all U.S. states where enough data was available.
This holiday season and new year, let’s celebrate the hard work of these communities–some major metro areas, some smaller enclaves–and those who make this time of year a true season of giving. Congratulations to all of the winners!
Winners of Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards
Alabama: Dothan
Arizona: Goodyear
Arkansas: Pine Bluff
California: Pasadena
Colorado: Grand Junction
Connecticut: Waterbury
Delaware: Wilmington
Florida: Gainesville
Georgia: Waycross
Idaho: Idaho Falls
Illinois: Rockford
Indiana: Fort Wayne
Iowa: Des Moines
Kansas: Kansas City
Kentucky: Somerset
Louisiana: Shreveport
Maryland: Dundalk
Michigan: Detroit
Minnesota: St. Paul
Mississippi: Brandon
Missouri: St. Joseph
Montana: Great Falls
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Sparks
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: East Orange
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: Rochester
North Carolina: Greensboro
Ohio: Cleveland
Oklahoma: Edmond
Oregon: Salem
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: Pawtucket
South Carolina: Kingstree
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: Sugar Land
Utah: St. George
Virginia: Portsmouth
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: Huntington
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
Wyoming: Cheyenne
