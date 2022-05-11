Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards 2020
Click here to see the Best Cities for Singles Awards winners for 2021.
Move aside couples! Valentine’s Day is over, and it’s all about the singles now. Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards shines a spotlight on the communities that foster the best communities for these singles to live and find love.
With each passing year, the American population has moved closer and closer having as many unmarried adults as married ones. That being said, only some cities are ahead of the curve on fostering the ideal communities for these single residents to thrive. Differences in single populations, gender ratios, cost of living, and the affordability of a date (should you meet that special someone) make it so that some cities rise above the rest.
Just in time for Singles Awareness Day, Insurify is honoring the best city for singles in each state!
Selection Process for Insurify’s 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award
The data scientists at Insurify, a site that lets users compare auto insurance quotes , collected information on population statistics and economic indices to determine the friendliest cities for singles. Cities were assigned higher scores based on the following criteria: a higher single population; a more balanced gender ratio; and cheaper costs for living, rent, and restaurant meals according the United States Census Bureau and Numbeo. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state.
Congratulations to the winning cities, who foster the best living experience, not just for families, but for all residents!
Winners of Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards
Alabama: Decatur
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Tuscon
Arkansas: Little Rock
California: Los Angeles
Colorado: Colorado Springs
Connecticut: Norwich
Delaware: Dover
Florida: Orlando
Georgia: Atlanta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Indianapolis
Iowa: Davenport
Kansas: Lawrence
Kentucky: Louisville
Louisiana: New Orleans
Maine: Lewiston
Maryland: Baltimore
Massachusetts: Boston
Michigan: Detroit
Minnesota: Minneapolis
Mississippi: Pascagoula
Missouri: St. Louis
Montana: Great Falls
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Reno
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Atlantic City
New Mexico: Santa Fe
New York: Buffalo
North Carolina: Raleigh
North Dakota: Bismark
Ohio: Cincinnati
Oklahoma: Tulsa
Oregon: Portland
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Myrtle Beach
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: El Paso
Utah: Salt Lake City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: Richmond
Washington: Tacoma
West Virginia: Wheeling
Wisconsin: Madison
Wyoming: Casper
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com .
@GreyBox
Comments / 0