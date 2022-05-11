Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards 2020

Click here to see the Best Cities for Singles Awards winners for 2021.

Move aside couples! Valentine’s Day is over, and it’s all about the singles now. Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards shines a spotlight on the communities that foster the best communities for these singles to live and find love.

With each passing year, the American population has moved closer and closer having as many unmarried adults as married ones. That being said, only some cities are ahead of the curve on fostering the ideal communities for these single residents to thrive. Differences in single populations, gender ratios, cost of living, and the affordability of a date (should you meet that special someone) make it so that some cities rise above the rest.

Just in time for Singles Awareness Day, Insurify is honoring the best city for singles in each state!

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2020 Best Cities for Singles Award

The data scientists at Insurify, a site that lets users compare auto insurance quotes , collected information on population statistics and economic indices to determine the friendliest cities for singles. Cities were assigned higher scores based on the following criteria: a higher single population; a more balanced gender ratio; and cheaper costs for living, rent, and restaurant meals according the United States Census Bureau and Numbeo. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state.

Congratulations to the winning cities, who foster the best living experience, not just for families, but for all residents!

Winners of Insurify’s Best Cities for Singles Awards

Alabama: Decatur

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Tuscon

Arkansas: Little Rock

California: Los Angeles

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Connecticut: Norwich

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Orlando

Georgia: Atlanta

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Boise

Illinois: Chicago

Indiana: Indianapolis

Iowa: Davenport

Kansas: Lawrence

Kentucky: Louisville

Louisiana: New Orleans

Maine: Lewiston

Maryland: Baltimore

Massachusetts: Boston

Michigan: Detroit

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Mississippi: Pascagoula

Missouri: St. Louis

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Reno

New Hampshire: Manchester

New Jersey: Atlantic City

New Mexico: Santa Fe

New York: Buffalo

North Carolina: Raleigh

North Dakota: Bismark

Ohio: Cincinnati

Oklahoma: Tulsa

Oregon: Portland

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Myrtle Beach

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: El Paso

Utah: Salt Lake City

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Richmond

Washington: Tacoma

West Virginia: Wheeling

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Casper

