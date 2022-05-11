ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Most Caring Cities Awards

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

All for one and one for all.

At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably benefited from the service of a counselor, a teacher, a nurse or some other professional whose career is dedicated to benefitting others in their community.

These are the citizens who devote their working lives to their community despite both personal risk and sacrifice. They frequently put their bodies on the line, work well into their own personal time, or remain on-call and at-the-ready at a moment’s notice. They make their cities a better place to live, and they often do so without the recognition they deserve.

These awards are a small effort to make up for that lack of acknowledgment.

Selection Process for Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Award

In determining the Most Caring Cities in the U.S., the data science and research team at Insurify , an online car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of 2 million American car insurance applications. Each application included both the occupation and the city of residence for each driver in the database. With this information, analysts were able to determine the percentage of each city’s drivers who worked in one of the following professions:

Caregivers

Counselors

Firefighters

Hospice volunteers

Nurse practitioners

Paramedics

Physicians/medical doctors

Teachers

Therapists

Social workers

The communities with the highest percentage of these selfless professionals were awarded as the Most Caring City in their respective state.

Congratulations to these winning cities and to the residents that make their communities happier and safer day in and day out! Without further ado, here are the winners:

Winners of Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards

Alabama: Auburn

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Sierra Vista

Arkansas: Russellville

California: Clovis

Colorado: Golden

Connecticut: Manchester

Deleware: Seaford

Florida: Tarpon Springs

Georgia: Sharpsburg

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Pocatello

Illinois: Springfield

Indiana: Bloomington

Iowa: Cedar Rapids

Kansas: Lawrence

Kentucky: Hazard

Louisiana: Alexandria

Massachusetts: Springfield

Maryland: Bowie

Michigan: Saginaw

Minnesota: Rochester

Mississippi: Natchez

Missouri: Poplar Bluff

Montana: Helena

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Camden

New Mexico: Los Lunas

New York: Staten Island

North Carolina: Asheville

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Springfield

Oklahoma: Tahlequah

Oregon: Bend

Pennsylvania: Scranton

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Kingstree

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Johnson City

Texas: Rockwall

Utah: Bountiful

Virginia: Charlottesville

Washington: Yakima

West Virginia: Huntington

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Cheyenne

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com .

TRENDING CONTENT ON INS URIFY

See how these quote comparisons stack up with these insurance comparison sites so you always get the best rate on your policy.

Find the providers with the compare car insurance prices !

There are more cheap car insurance quotes than you may realize. Find your best quote today.

Why should you compare auto insurance quotes before you buy? Find out more.

Are you a rideshare driver? Check out your options for Lyft insurance and unlock savings in a matter of minutes.

Accurate rates in seconds: check out our updated guide to low income car insurance .

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Infrastructure agenda meets inflation, labor shortages, supply chain troubles

Even the grandest infrastructure plans are not immune to current economic realities. High inflation, serious labor shortages and supply chain delays are confronting local governments as they look to earmark federal pandemic relief money for key infrastructure projects. In Venice, Florida, Linda Senne is running into challenges with shortages of PVC and other pipes, as well as getting labor-challenged contractors to bid on projects as the Gulf Coast city tries...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
Wyoming News

Local economy's comeback is a work in progress

CHEYENNE – Like many things in life, measuring the breadth of the state of the economy in Wyoming and in its Capital City is no easy matter. Particularly these days. Things have mostly been steadily improving from some of the greatest economic disruptions brought on by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health precautions that led some to curtail everyday activities. Both here in Laramie County and in our state as a whole, the business-activity comeback remains a work in progress. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

LCCC celebrates 2022 Stalcup Student Excellence Award winner

CHEYENNE – Dariia Kasymova achieved more than just earning her diploma from Laramie County Community College and winning an award Saturday. During her time at LCCC, she found her passion. The 2022 Stalcup Student Excellence Award recipient moved to Cheyenne from Kyrgyzstan three years ago, and took part in the high school equivalency and English as a Second Language (ESL) program. She said without her teachers and her peers, she...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Evelyn Rosenweig

CASPER — Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children. Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from military service during WWII. They began their life together traveling thru Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. They...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#American#Teachers Therapists
Wyoming News

The reapportioned legislative map is now open for public use. Here's how to utilize it.

After roughly a year since the redistricting process started, Wyoming’s new legislative map is available for public use. Every 10 years, the Wyoming Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw the state’s legislative map based on the latest census data, in this case from 2020. After some delay due to the pandemic, the new map will be used for the upcoming 2022 midterms. Every Wyoming resident has one state representative and one state senator. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming projects get part of $68M in U.S. conservation funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is getting part of a new tranche of $68 million in funding for this current fiscal year that the federal government announced last week is for conservation and ecological projects. Like many recent federal outlays, money for this comes from what is commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure law and is formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There is a total of $1.4 billion for Department of the Interior spending on ecosystem restoration efforts over the next five years,...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming Veterans Commission gets 3 vacancies, as of July 1

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have three commissioner vacancies as of July 1, the Wyoming Military Department announced Thursday. There will be two openings in Judicial District Three and one in Judicial District Nine. According to an online listing of Wyoming District Court locations, District 3 includes Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties. The counties of Fremont, Sublette and Teton were listed for No. 9. A spokesperson for the Military Department confirmed Friday that these districts correspond with the geographic areas that would be...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Government meetings listing 5-15-22

Monday Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne,...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wyoming News

State agencies prepare to spend billions on infrastructure development

CHEYENNE – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to provide billions of dollars for development efforts across Wyoming, which many agencies said they are prepared to fight for. Funding available is a part of the more than $1.2 trillion approved by Congress in November to send throughout the nation over a five-year period. President Joe Biden said he pushed for the bill because it was designed to rebuild crumbling infrastructure like roads, bridges and rails, expanding access to clean water, ensuring access to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Business briefs for 5-15-22

Communities getting $3M for cleanups The federal government has announced that Wyoming is getting more than $3 million for environmental cleanups. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Cheyenne will each get a brownfields assessment grant of $2 million and $500,000, respectively. And the Sheridan County Conservation District will receive a $585,000 brownfields cleanup grant. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

WDOC expands prisoner's dog training at WMCI

CHEYENNE – After having success with state prisoners training dogs, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington is expanding such a program. In this instance, these dogs may be able to help those who are deaf or hearing impaired. The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced that it is partnering with International Hearing Dog Inc. The initial canine training program at the WMCI facility began in 2014. Since then, more than 350 dogs have been successfully trained. Additionally, 40 inmate canine handlers have participated in...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Large gathering downtown protests against -- and for -- a Supreme Court abortion ruling

CHEYENNE – Dogs, an ever-ringing cowbell and even at least one younger participant helped to lighten the atmosphere at an otherwise serious gathering Saturday afternoon in downtown, held to protest a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision that could allow for greatly restricting abortions. Other protesters, who favor what is believed to be in the eventual high court ruling, also were seen around downtown. No physical clashes were observed between the groups, although it appeared that there was some tension at times and even cross words...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy