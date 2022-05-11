ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Top 20 Cities with the Worst Drivers

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Click here to see the 20 Cities with the Worst Drivers report for 2021.

Is your city known for bad driving?

Now that summer is in full swing, expect both traffic incidents and road fatalities to spike across the nation. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently reported that summer and early fall are the deadliest times of year on the country’s roads, attributing this to the increased number of road trips and miles driven. In fact, July and August see approximately 116 road deaths per day in the U.S., making these the deadliest months on record. With more vehicles in motion during peak vacation time, drivers face an elevated risk of getting in an accident.

But no matter the time of year, some municipalities see higher rates of traffic incidents than others. If you’re from a city with a reputation for poor driving, it’s possible that this reputation is corroborated by the data.

Interested in which cities are home to the worst drivers, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance quote website, set out to identify the communities across the nation with the highest percentage of drivers with a history of at-fault incidents. The most common offenses cited in these communities were speeding offenses and at-fault collisions, with locales from the South and Midwest making up a slight majority. However, both major metropolitan cities and lesser-known rural towns made the list—suggesting that incident-prone driving is a problem that is not confined to any one type of community.

Methodology

Insurify allows users to compare auto insurance rates based on their answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Using this information, the data scientists at Insurify were able to calculate the percent of drivers in each city with a history of at-fault driving incidents. After determining the city in each U.S. state with the highest percentage of drivers reporting an incident, they ranked the top twenty. They also included city statistics on the two most common types of incidents in each city—speeding violations and at-fault accidents—against the national averages for these offenses. Information on city population was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau .

Top US Cities With the Worst Drivers

1. Greer, South Carolina - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%

2. Dover, Delaware - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%

3. Omaha, Nebraska - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%

4. Spokane, Washington - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%

5. West Jordan, Utah - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%

6. Littleton, Colorado - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

7. Norfolk, Virginia - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%

8. Des Moines, Iowa - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%

9. Boise, Idaho - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%

10. Cincinnati, Ohio - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%

K Hanley CHDPhoto / Shutterstock.com

20. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.28%Population: 595,35140% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver2% less likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

19. Indianapolis, Indiana

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.77%Population: 863,00237% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver6% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

18. Buffalo, New York

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.86%Population: 258,61218% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver43% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

@GreyBox

Nicole S Glass / Shutterstock.com

17. Apopka, Florida

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.93%Population: 51,56413% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver32% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Xtremest / Shutterstock.com

16. Denton, Texas

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.22%Population: 136,26825% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver29% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

@GreyBox

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

15. Boston, Massachusetts

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.75%Population: 685,90444% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Hayk_Shalunts / Shutterstock.com

14. Pasadena, California

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.97%Population: 142,6474% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver52% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

@GreyBox

Carolina’s blue / Shutterstock.com

13. Jacksonville, North Carolina

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.18%Population: 72,44762% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver10% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Nicholas Lamontanaro / Shutterstock.com

12. Loganville, Georgia

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.44%Population: 12,06237% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver27% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

@GreyBox

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

11. Portland, Oregon

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.61%Population: 647,80540% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

photo.ua / Shutterstock.com

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%Population: 301,30147% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver30% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

9. Boise, Idaho

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%Population: 226,57053% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver9% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

8. Des Moines, Iowa

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%Population: 217,52188% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Bryan Pollard / Shutterstock.com

7. Norfolk, Virginia

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%Population: 244,70356% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver42% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

6. Littleton, Colorado

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%Population: 47,73466% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver24% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Lucile Purnell / Shutterstock.com

5. West Jordan, Utah

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%Population: 113,90571% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver41% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

4. Spokane, Washington

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%Population: 217,10865% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

3. Omaha, Nebraska

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%Population: 466,89360% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver36% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

2. Dover, Delaware

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%Population: 37,53891% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver3% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver

Alan Stoddard / Shutterstock.com

1. Greer, South Carolina

Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%Population: 30,899103% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver63% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver

@GreyBox

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Infrastructure agenda meets inflation, labor shortages, supply chain troubles

Even the grandest infrastructure plans are not immune to current economic realities. High inflation, serious labor shortages and supply chain delays are confronting local governments as they look to earmark federal pandemic relief money for key infrastructure projects. In Venice, Florida, Linda Senne is running into challenges with shortages of PVC and other pipes, as well as getting labor-challenged contractors to bid on projects as the Gulf Coast city tries...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Utah State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Cincinnati#Insurify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Wyoming News

Large gathering downtown protests against -- and for -- a Supreme Court abortion ruling

CHEYENNE – Dogs, an ever-ringing cowbell and even at least one younger participant helped to lighten the atmosphere at an otherwise serious gathering Saturday afternoon in downtown, held to protest a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision that could allow for greatly restricting abortions. Other protesters, who favor what is believed to be in the eventual high court ruling, also were seen around downtown. No physical clashes were observed between the groups, although it appeared that there was some tension at times and even cross words...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Local economy's comeback is a work in progress

CHEYENNE – Like many things in life, measuring the breadth of the state of the economy in Wyoming and in its Capital City is no easy matter. Particularly these days. Things have mostly been steadily improving from some of the greatest economic disruptions brought on by the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health precautions that led some to curtail everyday activities. Both here in Laramie County and in our state as a whole, the business-activity comeback remains a work in progress. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Evelyn Rosenweig

CASPER — Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children. Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from military service during WWII. They began their life together traveling thru Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. They...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

State agencies prepare to spend billions on infrastructure development

CHEYENNE – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to provide billions of dollars for development efforts across Wyoming, which many agencies said they are prepared to fight for. Funding available is a part of the more than $1.2 trillion approved by Congress in November to send throughout the nation over a five-year period. President Joe Biden said he pushed for the bill because it was designed to rebuild crumbling infrastructure like roads, bridges and rails, expanding access to clean water, ensuring access to...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

MZ3_1787 (1).jpg

Missouri’s Jordan Weber pitches a softball on Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Missouri lost to Arkansas 4-0.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy