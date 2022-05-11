Top 20 Cities with the Worst Drivers
Is your city known for bad driving?
Now that summer is in full swing, expect both traffic incidents and road fatalities to spike across the nation. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently reported that summer and early fall are the deadliest times of year on the country’s roads, attributing this to the increased number of road trips and miles driven. In fact, July and August see approximately 116 road deaths per day in the U.S., making these the deadliest months on record. With more vehicles in motion during peak vacation time, drivers face an elevated risk of getting in an accident.
But no matter the time of year, some municipalities see higher rates of traffic incidents than others. If you’re from a city with a reputation for poor driving, it’s possible that this reputation is corroborated by the data.
Interested in which cities are home to the worst drivers, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance quote website, set out to identify the communities across the nation with the highest percentage of drivers with a history of at-fault incidents. The most common offenses cited in these communities were speeding offenses and at-fault collisions, with locales from the South and Midwest making up a slight majority. However, both major metropolitan cities and lesser-known rural towns made the list—suggesting that incident-prone driving is a problem that is not confined to any one type of community.
Methodology
Insurify allows users to compare auto insurance rates based on their answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.4 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been cited for a driving incident where they were at fault in the past seven years. At-fault incidents include accidents, DUIs, failures to stop, speeding, reckless driving, passing violations, and other causes for citation. Using this information, the data scientists at Insurify were able to calculate the percent of drivers in each city with a history of at-fault driving incidents. After determining the city in each U.S. state with the highest percentage of drivers reporting an incident, they ranked the top twenty. They also included city statistics on the two most common types of incidents in each city—speeding violations and at-fault accidents—against the national averages for these offenses. Information on city population was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau .
Top US Cities With the Worst Drivers
1. Greer, South Carolina - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%
2. Dover, Delaware - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%
3. Omaha, Nebraska - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%
4. Spokane, Washington - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%
5. West Jordan, Utah - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%
6. Littleton, Colorado - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%
7. Norfolk, Virginia - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%
8. Des Moines, Iowa - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%
9. Boise, Idaho - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%
10. Cincinnati, Ohio - Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%
20. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.28%Population: 595,35140% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver2% less likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
19. Indianapolis, Indiana
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.77%Population: 863,00237% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver6% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
18. Buffalo, New York
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.86%Population: 258,61218% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver43% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
17. Apopka, Florida
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 24.93%Population: 51,56413% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver32% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
16. Denton, Texas
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.22%Population: 136,26825% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver29% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
15. Boston, Massachusetts
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.75%Population: 685,90444% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
14. Pasadena, California
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 25.97%Population: 142,6474% less likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver52% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
13. Jacksonville, North Carolina
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.18%Population: 72,44762% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver10% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
12. Loganville, Georgia
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.44%Population: 12,06237% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver27% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
11. Portland, Oregon
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 26.61%Population: 647,80540% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
10. Cincinnati, Ohio
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 27.45%Population: 301,30147% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver30% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
9. Boise, Idaho
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.05%Population: 226,57053% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver9% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
8. Des Moines, Iowa
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.42%Population: 217,52188% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver25% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
7. Norfolk, Virginia
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%Population: 244,70356% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver42% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
6. Littleton, Colorado
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.53%Population: 47,73466% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver24% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
5. West Jordan, Utah
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 28.90%Population: 113,90571% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver41% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
4. Spokane, Washington
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.06%Population: 217,10865% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver21% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
3. Omaha, Nebraska
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.59%Population: 466,89360% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver36% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver
2. Dover, Delaware
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 29.91%Population: 37,53891% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver3% more likely to get in an at-fault accident than the average driver
1. Greer, South Carolina
Percent of drivers with an at-fault driving incident: 33.62%Population: 30,899103% more likely to receive a speeding ticket than the average driver63% more likely to get into an at-fault accident than the average driver
