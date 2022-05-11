ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 10 States with the Most Suspended/Revoked Licenses

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Committing certain driving infractions may lead to a suspended or revoked driver’s license. While both punishments mean you’re no longer legally allowed to drive, a revoked license is far more serious.

A suspended license is a temporary punishment, either for a set length of time or until the driver completes a certain task, such as paying unpaid traffic tickets. When a license is revoked, it’s gone for good—although the driver may be able to get a new license at some point.

Given the seriousness of these punishments, most states only apply license suspension or revocation in response to major infractions or a pattern of repetitive lesser violations. Obvious reasons for suspension or revocation include serious crimes like vehicular homicide or drunk driving, though some states can suspend driving privileges over unpaid traffic or parking tickets.

To see which states have the most drivers with a history of suspended or revoked licenses, car insurance quote website Insurify took a look at the information collected from its users. Below are the 10 states with the highest percentage of drivers who’ve had a suspended or revoked license.

Methodology

Insurify is an auto insurance comparison site that allows users to compare quotes based on their answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other demographic data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.3 million automobile insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether their license had been suspended or revoked in the last three years, allowing Insurify to calculate the percentage of shoppers in each state with a history of these violations. Data on the counts of licensed drivers and registered automobiles is from the Federal Highway Administration’s 2015 and 2016 reports.

The 10 States with the Most Suspended/Revoked Licenses

1. North Dakota - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 7.57%

2. Ohio - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.62%

3. Indiana - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.57%

4. Nebraska - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.48%

5. Kansas - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.94%

6. Minnesota - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.88%

7. Iowa - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.79%

8. Idaho - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.78%

9. Wisconsin - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.27%

10. Oregon - Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.17%

Photo Credit: Pixabay

10. Oregon

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.17%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 2,808,548

Number of Registered Automobiles: 1,483,576

Oregon courts may suspend or revoke a license if a driver fails to make a court appearance, fails to pay child support, is convicted of a DUII (driving while under the influence of intoxicants), or is a habitual offender. The latter refers to drivers who are convicted of three or more serious offenses or have 20 or more traffic violations within a five-year period. According to Insurify’s data, just over 4% of Oregon drivers have had license suspension or revocation within the last three years, placing it tenth on this list.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

9. Wisconsin

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.27%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 4,194,759

Number of Registered Automobiles: 2,159,924

Like Oregon, Wisconsin has a habitual offender law that can result in license revocation. If you collect 12 or more moving violation convictions or four major violations in a five-year period, your license to drive in Wisconsin will automatically be revoked for five years. The state will also suspend licenses of drivers accumulating 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period. Finally, even one OWI conviction can result in license revocation.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

8. Idaho

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.78%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 1,135,009

Number of Registered Automobiles: 607,902

Idaho drivers who accumulate 12 or more points over 12 months, 18 or more points over 24 months, or 24 or more points over 36 months face license suspension. Certain major violation convictions can also cause Idaho courts to suspend or revoke a driver’s license, including DUIs, hit-and-runs, driving without insurance, and failing to pay child support.

@GreyBox

Photo Credit: Pixabay

7. Iowa

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.79%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 2,224,130

Number of Registered Automobiles: 1,303,131

Iowa can suspend the licenses of habitual traffic law violators, which it defines as people convicted of three or more moving violations in a 12-month period; being involved in three or more contributive accidents in a 12-month period can also lead to suspension. Iowa courts are required to suspend or revoke licenses for certain major offenses, including vehicular homicide and committing a hit-and-run.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

6. Minnesota

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.88%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 3,351,430

Number of Registered Automobiles: 2,081,723

Minnesota doesn’t use a points system, though licenses can still be suspended or revoked in certain circumstances. In fact, the state suspended 146,497 driver’s licenses in 2017 . The courts can suspend a license for just failing to pay a traffic or even a parking ticket, although some Minnesota lawmakers are working to change that. A DWI conviction can also lead to suspension, along with a costly fine . Finally, drivers who are considered “at-risk” due to health conditions may have their licenses suspended or revoked.

@GreyBox

Photo Credit: Pixabay

5. Kansas

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 4.94%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 2,028,657

Number of Registered Automobiles: 980,359

Kansas drivers might have their licenses suspended for a number of violations, including DUI convictions, driving without insurance and failing to pay traffic fines. Major infractions such as fleeing a police officer, hit-and-runs, or reckless driving can cause the courts to revoke the offending driver’s license. Kansas doesn’t use a points system, but minor traffic offenses stay on the driver’s record for three years, major ones for five years, and DUI convictions stay forever.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Nebraska

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.48%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 1,394,301

Number of Registered Automobiles: 700,277

Nebraska uses a point system for traffic law violations. Convictions stay on the driver’s record for five years; acquiring 12 or more points in a two-year time period means an automatic license suspension of six months for first offenders and three years for repeat offenders. The state also has a compact in place with every other state except Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia; Nebraskan drivers who receive a traffic ticket in a compact state will get points on their record as if they’d gotten the ticket in Nebraska.

@GreyBox

Photo Credit: Pixabay

3. Indiana

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.57%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 4,467,848

Number of Registered Automobiles: 2,330,172

Indiana has both a points system and a habitual traffic violator program; either can lead to license suspension. Committing ten or more traffic offenses in 10 years will result in a five-year suspension, if at least one of those is a “major offense” such as reckless driving, hit-and-runs, or DUIs. Certain violations, including failure to pay tickets and failure to get auto insurance coverage that meets the state requirements, can also get a driver’s license suspended.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

2. Ohio

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 5.62%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 7,923,439

Number of Registered Automobiles: 4,693,947

Ohio’s point system results in a six-month suspension for drivers collecting 12 or more points within a two-year period. The state also has a random selection program to check for auto insurance coverage that can result in a suspension if drivers don’t provide proof of insurance. Other causes of Ohio license suspension can include not paying court fees, failure to pay child support and DUI conviction. In serious cases such as vehicular homicide, the driver’s license may be permanently revoked.

@GreyBox

Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. North Dakota

Percent of Drivers With Suspended/Revoked License: 7.57%

Number of Licensed Drivers: 545,027

Number of Registered Automobiles: 243,338

North Dakota has the smallest number of licensed drivers of any state on the list, but it has the highest percentage of suspended or revoked licenses. The state has a point system and suspends drivers with 12 or more points on their records. Certain violations, such as aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, or hit-and-runs will accrue more than 12 points by themselves. Unlike most state point systems, North Dakota’s license points don’t expire after a set number of years. Instead, when a driver manages to go three months without gaining a point, the North Dakota DOT will remove one point from his or her record.

@GreyBox

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Infrastructure agenda meets inflation, labor shortages, supply chain troubles

Even the grandest infrastructure plans are not immune to current economic realities. High inflation, serious labor shortages and supply chain delays are confronting local governments as they look to earmark federal pandemic relief money for key infrastructure projects. In Venice, Florida, Linda Senne is running into challenges with shortages of PVC and other pipes, as well as getting labor-challenged contractors to bid on projects as the Gulf Coast city tries...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Indiana State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Protesters march in support of abortion rights in Wyoming

Between Veteran’s Park and the Healing Park on Conwell, a crowd filled the sidewalk. They were protesting on Saturday the recently leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, which shows that the justices seem poised to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. Around 200 abortion rights demonstrators — children, parents, grandparents, students and friends — clutched cardboard signs and posterboards with slogans including “I marched for this 50 years ago,” “Stop...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

State agencies prepare to spend billions on infrastructure development

CHEYENNE – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to provide billions of dollars for development efforts across Wyoming, which many agencies said they are prepared to fight for. Funding available is a part of the more than $1.2 trillion approved by Congress in November to send throughout the nation over a five-year period. President Joe Biden said he pushed for the bill because it was designed to rebuild crumbling infrastructure like roads, bridges and rails, expanding access to clean water, ensuring access to...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Car Insurance#Revoke
Wyoming News

Evelyn Rosenweig

CASPER — Evelyn Rosensweig, 97, passed away March 6, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born September 20, 1924 to James and Lola (Fehr) Gunsallus on the family farm in Burr Oak Township-Mitchell County, Iowa. Graduating from Little Cedar School. She was the third of ten children. Evelyn married William (Bill) Rosensweig on February 5, 1946 at St. Olof Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota after Bill returned from military service during WWII. They began their life together traveling thru Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming. They...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Montana State gets commitment from Oregon receiver Zachary Dodson-Greene

The Montana State football team’s latest commit is a wide receiver from Oregon. Zachary Dodson-Greene announced his commitment to MSU on Thursday. The senior at West Salem High will be a preferred walk-on when he gets to Bozeman in the next few months. “It just felt like a winning culture,” Dodson-Greene told 406mtsports.com on Friday. “I could tell they’re about business, and it felt like a family atmosphere, so why...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Wyoming News

What's it like to plan a trip to Ireland for the Husker football team? NU's Sims details the process

The Nebraska football team's season opener in Ireland is still three-plus months away. But it’s also just three-plus months away. While the on-field prep work for the Aug. 27 game against Northwestern in Dublin won't begin until late July, much of the behind-the-scenes logistics of hauling a college football team across the Atlantic Ocean have already been taken care of. That's largely because the trip was supposed to happen last...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

MZ3_1787 (1).jpg

Missouri’s Jordan Weber pitches a softball on Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Missouri lost to Arkansas 4-0.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

As NCAA works to eliminate collectives' involvement in recruiting, NU believes it has nothing to worry about

The three-page document landed in email inboxes around the country early last week. For the first time in more than 10 months, the NCAA was officially weighing in on the most confusing topic in college sports. The era of name, image and likeness (NIL) has been more gray area than black and white since going into effect in July 2021 with a cobbled-together and largely ambiguous interim policy as the only semblance of uniformity. What’s permissible? What isn’t? In many ways, schools and supporters were...
NFL
Wyoming News

Missouri adds transfer DL Landry from Baylor

Missouri added depth to its defensive tackle room Sunday, as former Baylor defensive tackle Josh Landry committed to transfer to the Tigers. Landry played in four games in each of the past two years, tallying one sack in each. He should be eligible to help Missouri's defensive line right away. Missouri, under new defensive tackles coach Al Davis, who served as interim defensive line coach after Jethro Franklin's firing last season, is projected to start long-time rotational player Darius Robinson and Oklahoma State transfer Jayden Jernigan at DT this year. Landry should compete for immediate playing time, along with second-year junior college product Realus Jones Jr.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Kaine Williams

Kaine Williams (center) is shown during practice as Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on. Williams committed to Nebraska on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy