ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

Edgefield County man dies of heart attack while burying woman in backyard

By Nikita Dennis
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWjuA_0fa1AIDI00

TRENTON , SC ( WJBF )- The Edgefield County Sheriff says evidence shows Joseph McKinnon strangled Patricia Dent inside the home and was burying her in the backyard, when he died of a heart attack.

They say they discovered Joseph McKinnon’s body first, before finding Dent’s body in a backyard pit.

Neighbors in Trenton, South Carolina are left with plenty of questions after Edgefield County Sheriff Deputies responded to Tanglewood drive on Saturday and discovered the two bodies.

Dawn Howanietz who lives just a block up from where the bodies were discovered says she and her family have only been living in the area for two years.

She says she was concerned and didn’t know there was a danger to neighbors after those bodies were discovered.

“We have no idea and that’s what we’re asking about at least let us know that it’s something they have in control or don’t have in control do we have to make sure everything is locked up tight watch our dogs or our animals we got a farmer back there too you know it’s scary” said Howanietz

See full statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett:

“On Saturday morning Deputies along with the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office, and Edgefield County EMS responded to 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, South Carolina to a call of an unresponsive man lying in his yard. Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, of the same address was found to be deceased in his yard.

Mr. McKinnon had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected. While investigating the death and making notifications to the next of kin, a second body, was located in a freshly dug pit. Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, of the same address appeared to have died by foul play.

Homicide investigation: 2 bodies found in backyard of Edgefield Co. home

On Monday, autopsies were performed on both bodies, and the cause of death for Mr. McKinnon was confirmed to be a cardiac event. Ms. Dent was found to have died by strangulation.

Evidence gathered at the scene, along with statements from witnesses aided investigators to build a timeline, leading us to believe that Mr. McKinnon attacked Ms. Dent while inside their home.

Mr. McKinnon then bound her and wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit. The pit was then partially filled in by Mr. McKinnon. While covering the pit, Mr. McKinnon had the cardiac event, causing his death.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgefield County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Trenton, SC
County
Edgefield County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WTNH

One dead, another injured in Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that left one person dead and another injured in a shooting on Sunday. Police responded to the area of Washington Street and New Britain Avenue just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk semi-coherent. […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Anthony
WTNH

Cause of fire that killed New Haven firefighter not able to be determined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released new information regarding the cause of the fire on Valley Street that took the life of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. The cause of the fire was released exactly one year after the fire. State police said the fire origin and cause investigation determined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Ridgefield officer involved in off-duty incident of black bear shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newtown Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are investigating the fatal shooting of a female black bear in Newtown. According to the Ridgefield Police Department Chief Jeff Kreitz, the department is aware that one of their officers was involved in an off-duty incident where the […]
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Wjbf
WTNH

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
WTNH

Woman charged with DUI in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the driver who caused a head-on collision after traveling the wrong way on I-84 in Hartford early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash near Exit 52 on the Eastbound side of I-84 around 12:30 a.m. Police discovered that a wrong-way driver was traveling westbound […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified. “The evidence that we have […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTNH

North Stonington road closed amid car crash

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in North Stonington is closed Thursday morning due to a car crash, state police said. Norwich Westerly Road on Route 2 is shut down between Swantown and Cossaduck Roads as police investigate a crash. Police urge the public to seek alternate routes. This is an ongoing story. Stay […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy