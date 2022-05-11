ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Coroner determines Vicky White’s cause of death

By Aaron Chatman, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CC5h_0fa1AHKZ00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT ) — New details have been released following the death investigation of Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer who helped an inmate escape.

The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White, an escaped Alabama inmate ended Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died at an Evansville hospital Monday night.

Sheriff: Escaped inmate Casey White planned for a shootout

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined Vicky White died of her injuries.

Casey White suffered non-life threatening injuries after Monday’s chase came to an abrupt end when their vehicle crashed in a ditch. After signing a waiver of extradition, Casey White was taken back to Alabama Tuesday night.

He will not be facing any charges in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, according to Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Before Vicky White’s death, authorities celebrated the fugitives’ apprehension.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery launched the nationwide manhunt that came to an end Monday .

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Gov. Hochul, Buffalo mayor, BPD commissioner provide update on mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State and local officials gathered Friday to share an update Saturday afternoon Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets mass shooting. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia offered his condolences to the families of the ten people killed and confirmed all the victims have been identified and their families notified. “The evidence that we have […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTNH

One dead, another injured in Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city that left one person dead and another injured in a shooting on Sunday. Police responded to the area of Washington Street and New Britain Avenue just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk semi-coherent. […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Alabama State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WTNH

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Manhunt#Coroner#Violent Crime#Weht#Nexstar#Whnt#Sheriff Dave Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon. That is based on agreements revealed Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filings of Infowars and two other Jones companies […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cause of fire that killed New Haven firefighter not able to be determined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released new information regarding the cause of the fire on Valley Street that took the life of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. The cause of the fire was released exactly one year after the fire. State police said the fire origin and cause investigation determined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Dozens gather to defend abortion rights in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens gathered outside the State Capitol this afternoon to defend abortion rights in wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade. The rally was held by “Pro Choice With Heart” as a part of the week-long protest demanding the Supreme Court provide access to safe and legal abortions. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven interim police chief retires on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez walked out of headquarters one last time on Friday. She’s retiring from the department, but likely not from policing altogether. “I’ve been here for 20 years. I love everything about it. I transferred here and it’s the best decision I ever made,” Dominguez […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy