Outside Area of Prop Rental Business Burns

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A fire burned an outside area of a prop house in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brXRB_0fa16CNX00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of Laurel Canyon and Sherman Way in North Hollywood around 6:28 p.m. May, 10, 2022.

When units arrived at the location, they found an outside fire in progress at E. C. Prop Rentals on Sherman Way.

Firefighters were quick to extinguish the flames without any spread to the structure. LAFD requested trains be stopped due to smoke in the area and hose lines on the tracks.

LAFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

