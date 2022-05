The first time I heard the words Billy and Strings in the same sentence I was bit confused. My friend Michelle told me Billy Strings was playing at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Fort Collins, Colorado. I said ‘Boy, with a name like that this cat better be good, that's a lot of pressure!’ Well, several years have passed since then and Billy has proven to the world that he is deserving of the nick-name Billy Strings, his aunt gave him the when she first saw his musical abilities on multiple traditional bluegrass instruments.

