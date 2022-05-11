Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure.

He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn.

He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro, where he was on the varsity diving team as a Freshman. He then moved to St. Ignatius, Montana. He finished high school as a “Mission” Bulldog where he played tuba in the band, was on the football and basketball teams, and was a member of the only, all male cheer squad for the girl’s basketball team. He made life-long friends here and met his first wife Lou McCollum.

Together they had three children: Stacey, Rob, and Ryan.

Steve relocated to Spokane and lived in a huge house with “the guys” who became like brothers to him: Tim, Wally, Mike, Steve M, and Steve M. He sold organs and pianos at Davis & Hosch; he could play anything by ear and the piano continued to be a source of relaxation and enjoyment throughout his entire life. He began a successful career in Men’s clothing at Hamers.

This would later lead him to move to Chicago, Illinois, with stops in Kansas City and Nashville. He returned to Montana where he joined his father in the auction business, eventually making Allard Auctions his own. His travels in this business were extensive and he had a huge, rotating crew of friends and family whom he treated to great meals after hours of difficult work. His road trips were many and he had a favorite restaurant in every town or city.

On July 19th, 2008, he met the love of his life, Jill Valley, at the St. Ignatius Good Old Days parade. They clicked immediately and married four years later. They would always “argue” over which one was luckier to have met the other. Steve was by Jill's side every step of the way as she battled and survived cancer. They had many adventures together with their daughter Raquel including; Disneyland, Las Vegas, an Alaskan cruise, the Oregon Coast, and many road trips where Steve insisted on stopping at every roadside attraction.

Steve loved to try new things and he could do ANYTHING! He was not only an auctioneer and musician, but he was also a basketball referee, carpenter, pilot, skydiver, community volunteer, and first and foremost an entertainer. Ask anyone who knew Steve and they will quote one of his “Steveisms” or tell a humorous story. He was the guy everyone was happy to see because he made the day better with his kindness and humor.

Steve was proceeded in death by his father, Doug Allard; his sister Marianne “Wally” Allard Gopher; grandparents Sidney and Georgian Allard; and grandparents Clarence and Anna Walton and his beloved Golden Retriever Skylar.

He is survived by his wife Jill Valley Allard and daughter Raquel Reed; Mother Julia Oleson; Daughter Stacey Doll (David); Son Ryan Allard (Natalie); Son Rob Allard (Erin); Grandchildren Brynne Pule; Sawyer Pule; Malin Allard; Adlai Allard; Siblings Becky Hawkins; Wendy Hopkins;

Toni Allard; Lynne Meadows; Jeanine Allard; Tena Bova; Laurie Coffey; Lisa Allen; Chris Allard; Alyssa Schock; Jaci Augustin; and Sidney Allard; and numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom had a special relationship with “Uncle Steve”.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 PM at the St. Ignatius High School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Steves's name to The Sidney Allard Memorial Scholarship in care of Valley Bank, St. Ignatius MT Fly high Steve!