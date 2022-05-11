ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanders County, MT

Election mail bag

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Hensley for sheriff

Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley.

Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other candidates are not Montana certified officers and this creates a huge liability when they act in law enforcement situations, which sheriff's must do.

As a Montana native with 25 years in police work, Lanny has more knowledge of Montana and Sanders County law enforcement than any other candidate in the race. A Montana sheriff needs Montana experience. Lanny Hensley has worked for and supported the citizens of Sanders County and now he deserves our support.

— Rube Wrightsman, retired Sanders County Undersheriff

Loge finds solutions

I am writing this letter in response to an email that was sent out on May 4 to the MCRCC members by a member of that committee, where he questions the loyalty of one of our Republican candidates who is running for House District 14 because I displayed a campaign sign in the back window of my car in support of that candidate. He suggests that this person may be a Moderate, Socialist, or even a Democrat and even worse yet, a RINO, because I, a liberal Democrat, am supporting him and this apparently proves it!

The problem is – here in Mineral County, we have NO Democrats running for local offices or for our state House seat. The last time I checked, we, as Democrats, still have the right to support a candidate even though we are not Republicans. Therefore, as a resident and taxpayer of HD14, I am supporting who I think will be the best Representative for our counties – and that person is Denley Loge – even though he is NOT a Democrat.

Mineral County is much more than a “liberal” or “conservative” county. Traditionally, our residents have worked together to solve problems and find solutions and Denley has been a part of that process for years. He knows our counties and the problems we face and works hard in Helena to represent all of us to the best of his ability.

We need more people like Denley in the Montana State Legislature!

— Diane Magone, Superior

Endorses Mitchell for HD14

The number of abortions in the USA - 62 million.

I remember when being a millionaire was a big deal. Now it’s fairly common place.

We manage our entire state budget in billions.

Here’s a link to the National Debt Clock which, of course, is in trillions, www.usdebtclock.org. That's a lot of zeros, and zeros matter!

One million pennies stacked on top of each other would make a tower 1 mile high.

One billion pennies stacked on top of each other would make a tower 870 miles high.

One trillion pennies stacked on top of each other would make a tower 870 thousand (870,000) miles high, or the distance of going to the moon, back to earth, and back to the moon again.

Yes, zeros matter.

Speaking of billions, let’s take a look at how the permanent Medicaid Expansion budget projections are shaping up when compared to the actual costs.

As our citizens may recall, they were given an opportunity to fund Medicaid Expansion through a 30% tax on the tobacco industry through the passage or denial ballot initiative I-185 in 2018. Our savvy, independent Montana citizens rejected the initiative in 2018. I was beaming with pride because it was a clear indication of our citizens fiscal conservatism, Constitutional awareness and commitment to limited government, personal responsibility principles.

But sadly, when the legislature convened in 2019, the big government loving, solutions caucus Republicans, of which Nancy Ballance, Dave Bedey and Sharon Greef and Denley Loge are members teamed up with the Democrats to pass HB658, making Medicaid Expansion permanent, and nullifying the will of the citizens.

We have overshot our “projected” permanent Medicaid Expansion costs by a mere $1.482,151,359 since 2016 - That’s billion. For one program! No mistake there!

But…Hey! The hospitals are rolling in the dough, and 90% of it is seemingly inconsequential “federal money." Right Rep. Loge? I mean, we’re only $30+ trillion in debt as a country, after all. (Yes, that’s cowgirl snark. Insert appropriate eye roll here)

If Mineral and Sanders county citizens like having their will nullified by their legislative Representatives - vote for Denley Loge, as he has made it perfectly clear through his votes that he supports Big Government.

If our citizens actually believe at their very core in the Constitutional/Republican principles of limited government and personal responsibility - vote Randy D. Mitchell for HD14, because voting records and elections matter.

— Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton

Ready on day one

I strongly support our current Undersheriff, Lanny Hensley, for Sanders County Sheriff.

Undersheriff Hensley has a 27 year career in law enforcement. He was appointed Sanders County Undersheriff by Sheriff Tom Rummel, a position he has held for 10 years.

The phrase “constitutional sheriff” has become popular here and indicates a sheriff who will step outside Montana law to “enforce the Constitution”, indicating that Montana law is inadequate and not aligned with the Constitution. He, like every sheriff in the U.S., will take an oath to support the Constitution.

And Montana law has served Montanans well for generations. Undersheriff Hensley will be a Montana sheriff who adheres to the Constitution and enforces Montana law fairly across the county. As Undersheriff of Sanders County for the past 10 years, he has benefited from on-the-job training on being sheriff. He is the only candidate certified through the highest levels of both command and administration as a professional peace officer in Montana.

He has ongoing working relationships at the federal, state, and county levels. Undersheriff Hensley’s honesty and integrity are above reproach. With his experience as a Sanders County Deputy from 2011-2012, plus 10 years as our Undersheriff, he is intimately familiar with law enforcement issues within the county and prepared, today, to deal with them. Vote Lanny Hensley for Sanders County Sheriff. Ready on day one!

— Ruth Cheney, Thompson Falls

Comments / 0

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Community Foundation awards scholarships

At their April meeting, the board of the Mineral County Community Foundation made decisions on their 2022 scholarship awards. This year, the board had students from all three school districts and chose to award all eight applicants. The scholarship of $1,500, awarded to a student with exemplary community volunteerism, was awarded to Baylee Pruitt of St Regis, with $500 scholarships awarded to the other students. Selections are made based on community service, leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and overall character. The following are the aspirations of these students, in their own words: Baylee Pruitt, St Regis: “My choice to go into...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22 Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service. Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 4/28/22 Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior QRU team up and running

Since December of 2021 the Superior Volunteer Fire Department has been getting acquainted with its brand-new Quick Response Unit. Made up solely of dedicated volunteers to serve the Superior area and the I-90 corridor, this team of medical personnel and emergency response drivers has worked diligently the past several months to form this life saving group and also earn a special state recognition in pediatric care. Heather Pecora is the Medical Manager of the QRU team. Her and her husband Josh, moved to Mineral County almost three years ago from Utah. She said, “While we lived there, we were both...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Days celebration returns in June

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains. Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night. “The theme of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Feast & Fun event benefits sportsmen group

When you entered the Sanders County Fairgrounds parking lot Saturday, April 23, you were welcomed by the laughter, happy shrieks and giggles from youngsters coming from the outdoor fishing pond as they were catching, cleaning and cooking trout at the Kids Fishin’ Pond. Next to this action, there was a line waiting to toss tennis balls at a 4 x 8 sheet of vertical plywood that had 6 spring coiled coyote traps nailed to it. If the ball hit the bullseye, the trap would snap shut. And if the trap caught the ball, they received extra points as they competed...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

State to distribute $500k to tribal nations for drug treatment support

The state announced Thursday that it will distribute $500,000 to Montana’s eight Tribal Nations to help the tribes cope with ongoing drug treatment support. The money is coming from the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment, or the HEART Fund, which invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities — including $500,000 in grants directly to Tribal Nations each year for substance use disorder prevention; mental health promotion; mental health crisis, treatment, and recovery services; and tobacco prevention and cessation Each tribal nation will receive $62,500. “Acting with the...
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82, passed away on April 18th 2022 at Salem Hospital in Salem Oregon. Born in Paradise Montana May 5th 1939 to Harry Henry Greene and Iwilder Iva Greene. She was married to Robert Dale Jackson, also from Paradise who passed on August 15th 2007, after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie Everett, son Kenneth Raymond Jackson, Sister Edith Mae Greene Bikle, Grandaughter Krystle Jackson, Grandson Colter Everett, and Grandaughter Sara Everett.
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Private island on Flathead Lake listed for $72 million

At 348 acres in size with three miles of shoreline, Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing with Hall and Hall Partners. The island includes the main home and the guest house, and features a boat dock with five slips, the largest capable of handling a yacht of up to 70 feet. Also part of the sale is a 60-foot custom-built 1961 barge. “The views from the island are off the charts,” reads the property listing. “The...
REAL ESTATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior High musicians head to state competition

The pandemic knocked state competition out the last two years when it came to musicians in high school competing at that level. But this coming weekend, six students are competing in Helena from Superior High School and excitement is not their only emotion. When asked how they felt about going, they shared feelings which were overall comparable. Sorren Reese: This will be my first solo performance in choir at state, even attending state. I’m a little nervous because I’m not familiar with the judging and are they judicators and how are they going to judge it. Is it going to be...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

St. Regis graduate interns with Sen. Daines

The closest the average citizen gets involved with democratic processes of America is usually earning their “I voted” sticker each election year. And for most Montanans, the ins and outs of government and representatives is unchartered territory. But for one young Mineral County native, he’s just returning home to the Treasure State after spending the last four months in Washington D.C., working on Sen. Steve Daines’ internship team. A 2018 St. Regis graduate, Connor Dunlap shared, “As you could imagine life in D.C. is a lot different from the town I grew up in. People end up being taken back...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

