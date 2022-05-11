ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Days celebration returns in June

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains.

Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night.

“The theme of this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring”, said Foust who along with Halling and many others have been putting together an agenda for the annual celebration.

The first year of the Co-vid scare, during which the parade and other events were canceled, citizens put together an impromptu parade with a large turnout of participants. This year the real deal is back, and planners are hoping it will be bigger and better than before.

Alvin Amundson, a long-time Plains resident whose parents owned the original hardware store in the town, has been selected as Grand Marshall, Foust said. And the parade promises to be a showcase for area politicians as part of the Let Freedom Ring theme.

The events are being planned by The Free Americans group, a patriotic local organization. Events, including a possible pancake breakfast, are expected to begin around 7 a.m. and run until midnight.

“Most of the events will be in the pool park and the greenway park along highway 200. A host of food and craft vendors are expected to participate this year, which for the first time will require a $20 vendor fee to help pay for related expenses.

“Last year we dipped into our own pockets to help put this on,” said Halling. “This year we are expecting around seven food trucks and a lot of arts and crafts vendors will gather in the green area”.

Also scheduled for this year’s celebration is a lumberjack crosscut sawing contest, to be held in the VFW parking lot. Live music and a dance is also being planned, as is the Second Annual Tom Peterson Car Show, a gathering of classic and antique cars for the public to inspect and drool over.

In addition, the pool park will be the site of an ice cream show and a “turtle” race, along with two inflatable “bouncy houses” for the kids. The bounce houses are being sponsored by the Plains Bible Church.

And, the popular if not comical pet dress-up contest is expected to be a part of the parade. Prizes and gift certificates are planned for best parade entrants.

The parade and other events have typically attracted visitors from throughout the area, as well as a strong turnout among local residents.

Parade entrants and folks seeking additional information can call 406 213-7888, and/or visit the Facebook page at Plains Day 2022

