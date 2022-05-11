ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Riverdogs win pair at Libby's wood bat tourey

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

It’s early in the season, but not too early to start thinking “hey, these guys are pretty good.”

These guys are the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, the local American Legion baseball entry that has gotten off to a 7-4 start and just took two out of three at the Libby Wooden Bat baseball tourney in eye-opening fashion.

Sunday afternoon the Riverdogs came within two runs of winning the tournament despite one of their best offensive players being sick with the flu and another leaving the championship game in the second inning with an injury.

No excuses from this Jon Zigler-coached team, they lost to a solid Mission Valley Mariners A team, 5-3 after hammering their first two opponents.

Still, they were tied after four-and-a-half innings of play before the Mariners dusted off their bats and pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to grab a lead they would not relinquish.

But without starting shortstop Jack Taylor’s red-hot bat in the line-up for the final game, and with an injury to starting pitcher Nate Zigler that sidelined him in the second inning, the Riverdogs could not quite overcome the two-run deficit.

Taylor had accumulated seven hits in eight trips to the plate during the Dogs’ first two games of the tourney and in the process scored four runs and drove in another four as the Riverdogs routed host Libby 12-3, then slammed Cranbrook, British Columbia 18-9 to advance to the championship game on a cold and rainy day.

Zilger, meanwhile, had to step aside from his starting pitcher appearance just one out into the second inning due to an unspecified injury. Zigler, who also plays second base for the Dogs, has been a valuable part of the team’s starting rotation and has made several relief appearances in the early days of this season, was able to stay in the game and move to second where he had a hit and drove in a run.

Zigler’s injury brought Kody Carter to the mound for the Dogs and he proceeded to keep the Mariners in check most of the rest of the way, striking out three and allowing just four hits over 4.2 innings.

But without Taylor’s hot bat and some clutch pitching by Mission Valley’s D. Dumont, Clark Fork could not overcome the two-run deficit, which ended with a double play that closed out the Riverdogs chances in the top of the seventh.

Clark Fork had seven hits during the loss to Mission Valley while the Mariners pulled out the victory despite having just four hits.

The Riverdogs reached the Sunday afternoon final in impressive fashion, first dispatching host Libby. Clark Fork scored in every inning during the game that was halted after six and a half innings by inclement weather and the large Riverdogs’ lead.

The Dogs scored two in the first, three in the second and two in the top of the third inning to build a 7-0 lead before Libby finally got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.

The home team was held in check most of the afternoon by starting Dogs pitcher Trevis McDonald, who went the distance on the mound, striking out six and walking just one.

Riverdogs outfield Alessi Rolando, who went five for nine in the three tournament games and was instrumental in getting things going from his leadoff batting position, had a pair of hits and scored a run in the win over Libby.

Dogs catcher Orion Plakke was the hitting star of the game, getting three hits in four at bats, including a double and triple, drove in two runs, while Taylor was two for three with an RBI and two runs scored.

The win Saturday morning over Libby pushed the Riverdogs into a semi-final match-up with the Bandits from Cranbrook, Canada Saturday afternoon.

Once again Clark Fork wasted no time getting runs across home plate, scoring three in the first and two in the second as they built a 5-1 lead that held up through the first four innings of play.

Cranbrook trimmed the lead to a single run in their half of the fifth when they scored three times to make it 5-4 Riverdogs.

Clark Fork came back with a single run in the top of the sixth to make it a 6-4 game, then exploded for 12 runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach for the visitors from the Great White North.

Cranbrook battled gamely in the bottom of the seventh and managed to bring in five runs, but it was way too little and way too late to prevent the Dogs from advancing to Sunday’s final. Rolando was two for five at the plate with three runs batted in, joining Taylor who also knocked in three during his five-for-five performance. Zigler joined in the scoring assault with a pair of RBIs while Beano Fisher and Eli Ratliff also had two RBIs each.

The Riverdogs had 15 hits for the game, while Cranbrook had seven.

The weekend’s work left the Dogs with a 7-4 overall record. They return to action this Wednesday when they journey to Whitefish for a meeting with the Glacier Twins.

The Riverdogs play at home Friday versus Libby in a game at Amundson Sports Complex that starts at 5 p.m.

“We were disappointed that we lost the final game,” said coach Zigler. “But the boys played really well this weekend."

Infielder Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls, waits for his pitch in the opening game of the Libby Wooden Bats tournament this weekend. The Riverdogs placed second in the tourney, which was won by the Mission Valley Mariners A team. (Photo by Jon Zigler)

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Tribes preparing three-day Bison Range celebration

The appearance of new calves on the Bison Range at Moiese this spring comes with a heightened sense of joy for many as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes begin their first full season of managing the historical site since the passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020. The legislation created a two-year period for transitioning management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT, and the Tribes officially took over management in January. In celebration of the transfer and recent improvements at the visitor center, Tribal leaders are planning three days...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Historic Plains jail renovations near completion

One of the most historic and often overlooked pieces of Plains’ history is getting a badly needed face lift. The work being done to repair and refurbish the old, original Plains town jail, is nearing completion and in the nick of time according to those involved. “We are basically re-grouting and shoring up the structure before it falls over,” said Plains Mayor Dan Rowan of the project to strengthen the stone walls of which the tiny structure is made. The jail, which is approximately the size of an average house bedroom and features a single, iron bar “cage” for those unlucky enough to...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
