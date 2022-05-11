ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, MT

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart.

Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board.

And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel.

Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as well as selections for Fire and Hospital trustee openings from the Heron and Noxon area.

Locally, most eyes were on the contentious Paradise Sewer District and Paradise Water District boards with the originally proposed $4.5 million project possibly getting flushed by what appears to be a healthy voter turnout.

Anti-sewer factions can take heart in the fact that the top two candidates selected by the town’s voters were incumbent Janie McFadgen and political newcomer Pernel Chapman to occupy the pair of seats that were up for grabs.

In so doing voters appeared to have sided with the anti-sewer crowd by an overwhelming margin. McFadgen, who was elected Board President last month following a heated and controversial bid by then president Janis Barber and current Board member Don Stamm to keep Barber in her leadership role despite being ousted after she submitted her resignation several times.

At a recent meeting, Board members voted 4-1 to accept Barber’s resignation, which she made during at least two meetings in both writing and by oral proclamation.

Chapman, a first-time elected official, said her focus will be “getting things done and moving on” when the Board convenes sometime later this month.

“I’d like to see the fighting stopped so we can move on to make our community better,” Chapman said. “All this arguing and fighting hasn’t gotten things done. Some of the folks involved just can’t let it go”.

Chapman said she will work to come up with a fair and just resolution to the situation.

“I will not allow negativity to delay this any longer,” she added.

Local anti-sewer activist LeeAnn Overman, who won one of two four-year service terms on the Paradise Water District board and who has been a leader in the fight against the proposed sewer project, was also happy with the outcome of the vote.

“I’m thinking the voters have sent a message that this community did not accept the plan as proposed, nor did we agree with the lack of transparency and public involvement in the process”.

One of the issues central to the multi-faceted dispute has recently centered around defining the roles of both Sewer and Water boards and establishing that they are separate entities. According to Water District board members, the Sewer Board owes them more than $50,000 for spending Water District funds on Sewer Board projects.

Following her election last month to be president of the Sewer Board, McFadgen echoed Chapman’s call for restoring tranquility in the small hamlet.

“I just want to see all this fighting stopped,” McFadgen said. “I want to see peace in this town so we can move forward”.

McFadgen was the leading vote getter in the election, gathering the support of 42 of her fellow Paradisians, just one vote more than the 41 garnered by Chapman. Barber was a distant third with 19 votes.

Overman and area resident Terry Caldwell, who is also a member of the Sewer Board, collected 33 and 42 votes respectively to secure their seats on the Water District panel.

School board elections, which have become headline news across the country, also played a key role in the Special Elections.

Plains resident Beau French won the lone open position on the Plains School Board, collecting 484 votes to top the 359 votes that went to Plains Realtor Mary Halling. French will begin a three-year term on the Board when it reconvenes later this month.

Thompson Falls voters also filled a solitary opening on the T-Falls School Board when they chose Ramona Jacobson to serve a three-year stint.

Other school board elections included Noxon/Trout Creek, where voters selected Natalie Erwin and James Colyer for openings representing Trout Creek, while Noxon residents chose Rachel Peterson and James Christensen to represent Noxon on the combined boards.

In addition, two unopposed candidates were elected to spots on the Trout Creek Elementary Board, Michael Linderman and Carolyn Nesbitt, while D. Scott Rasor topped Alicia Myers for the other Board vacancy.

Fire District voters also chose Board members Tuesday, with Christine Knodle and Timothy Lee Lindeman elected to the Heron Rural Fire District board, while Steven Davis won a similar position on the Thompson Falls Rural Fire District board.

And, Noxon-Heron voters chose Carolyn Carter to represent them on the Public Hospital board.

Voter turnout was stronger than usual in most areas, especially for a Special Election event involving local offices.

The Paradise sewer project has been on unofficial hold the last few weeks while developer and property owner Bridger Bischoff has been pondering the town’s latest efforts to rework the project and its costs.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Community Foundation awards scholarships

At their April meeting, the board of the Mineral County Community Foundation made decisions on their 2022 scholarship awards. This year, the board had students from all three school districts and chose to award all eight applicants. The scholarship of $1,500, awarded to a student with exemplary community volunteerism, was awarded to Baylee Pruitt of St Regis, with $500 scholarships awarded to the other students. Selections are made based on community service, leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and overall character. The following are the aspirations of these students, in their own words: Baylee Pruitt, St Regis: “My choice to go into...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Deputies order access to illegal RV campsite at the Wye

MISSOULA, Mont. — Campers parked on private land north of the Wye, northwest of Missoula, reported the landowner is using an RV to block access to the site. On Friday, deputies arrived on scene and ordered access to the site opened by Saturday morning. The campers claim to have...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sanders County, MT
Montana State
Montana Elections
Plains, MT
Government
City
Noxon, MT
City
Plains, MT
Sanders County, MT
Government
City
Paradise, MT
Local
Montana Government
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter and bowhunter education instructors honored

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors this month in Missoula. Montana's hunter and bowhunter education program is made possible by a group of dedicated volunteer instructors that collectively teach hundreds of classes each year. The state’s longest serving instructor has been volunteering for 65 years. All service award recipients receive a plaque and special additional awards at set service milestones. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop in Missoula were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 35 years (please see the list...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Days celebration returns in June

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains. Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night. “The theme of...
PLAINS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Carter
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22 Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service. Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 4/28/22 Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bison Range opens for another busy season

Friday, May 6, was the start of another busy season for the National Bison Range in Moise, and also the second season under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes. The Bison Range draws visitors from around the world, with opening weekend seeing tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and Russia. This year’s visitors will notice a host of improvements, ranging from new interpretive displays, to improved pullouts and roads, and a completely remodeled visitor center with a new gift shop. The Bison Range was established in 1908 under President Theodore Roosevelt who authorized Congress to appropriate tax dollars to purchase...
LIFESTYLE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior QRU team up and running

Since December of 2021 the Superior Volunteer Fire Department has been getting acquainted with its brand-new Quick Response Unit. Made up solely of dedicated volunteers to serve the Superior area and the I-90 corridor, this team of medical personnel and emergency response drivers has worked diligently the past several months to form this life saving group and also earn a special state recognition in pediatric care. Heather Pecora is the Medical Manager of the QRU team. Her and her husband Josh, moved to Mineral County almost three years ago from Utah. She said, “While we lived there, we were both...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Water District#The Paradise Sewer Board#Fire And Hospital#Heron
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82, passed away on April 18th 2022 at Salem Hospital in Salem Oregon. Born in Paradise Montana May 5th 1939 to Harry Henry Greene and Iwilder Iva Greene. She was married to Robert Dale Jackson, also from Paradise who passed on August 15th 2007, after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie Everett, son Kenneth Raymond Jackson, Sister Edith Mae Greene Bikle, Grandaughter Krystle Jackson, Grandson Colter Everett, and Grandaughter Sara Everett.
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Dane Lyman McNabb, 72

Dane Lyman McNabb passed away Friday, Oct. 22 at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell. He was 72 years of age. Dane was born in August 1949, in a logging camp near Orofino Idaho to Roy Matthews and Velma Chriswell. Shortly after graduating highschool in Twin Falls, Idaho, Dane joined the Army as a paratrooper. He served three tours in Vietnam as a recondo with the 2/502 of the 101st Abn. He achieved the rank of Sgt. E-5, and was very proud of his service. Following his time in Vietnam, Dane continued his service with the Army in Alaska. There he...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

DUI Task Force scholarships awarded

After 20 minutes of reading the scholarship applications, Jeff Crews, Alberton School Superintendent, looked up at the committee and said, “This is going to be impossible. All of these are exceptional and deserving of the award.” Crews and other members of the Mineral County DUI Task Force were reading applications from seniors of the three schools in the county deciding on which one from each school would be the recipient of the $500 scholarship. Ernie Ornelas, Task Force Coordinator, said that as long as he has been doing this, he has never read such competitive applications. Stephanie Quick, Secretary, Laurie...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

State to distribute $500k to tribal nations for drug treatment support

The state announced Thursday that it will distribute $500,000 to Montana’s eight Tribal Nations to help the tribes cope with ongoing drug treatment support. The money is coming from the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment, or the HEART Fund, which invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities — including $500,000 in grants directly to Tribal Nations each year for substance use disorder prevention; mental health promotion; mental health crisis, treatment, and recovery services; and tobacco prevention and cessation Each tribal nation will receive $62,500. “Acting with the...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Superintendent Thom Chisholm is a symmetrical kind of guy

Symmetry is clearly an expression of order, proper alignment and in many cases perfection. Given that definition, it would be fitting to call Plains Schools Superintendent Thom Chisholm a symmetrical kind of guy. It’s a concept that is reflected throughout the Plains campus, thanks to Chisholm and the “Fantasic Five” as he calls his band of builders that have shaped and formed the school inside and out. “Roy was meticulous,” Chisholm said when asked to describe the origin of his desire for symmetry and perfection “He was the kind of guy who had building things in his blood”. Roy was a math teacher at...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Private island on Flathead Lake listed for $72 million

At 348 acres in size with three miles of shoreline, Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing with Hall and Hall Partners. The island includes the main home and the guest house, and features a boat dock with five slips, the largest capable of handling a yacht of up to 70 feet. Also part of the sale is a 60-foot custom-built 1961 barge. “The views from the island are off the charts,” reads the property listing. “The...
REAL ESTATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

5 candidates vie for Mineral Community Hospital board

The mission statement for Mineral Community Hospital reads: “Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of our community. The facility in Superior is a critical access hospital and one of the largest employers in the county. 2020 marked their 100th year of being in service and 2022 is their 4th year at their present location of 1208 Sixth Avenue East. The hospital is governed by a board of directors and by now residents should have received a ballot to vote for three of the positions. All five candidates were asked the same question: What will...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
49
Followers
105
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy