ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson Falls, MT

Thompson Falls out-slugs Loyola

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

You can’t measure the heart with even the finest of instruments. You can measure its dimensions, but not what it means to have it.

Case in point: The Thompson Falls fastpitch softball team, a young, promising and talented team on the rise.

A team that never quits. In other words, a team with heart.

Nowhere was that more evident than this past week, which began on a sour note, but finished with a sports symphony.

Young teams with young players make for some interesting times. But if those players have heart and the drive to win, the future is going to require sunglasses.

Such was the case with the Hawks games this past weekend on the road versus Loyola of Missoula.

After a few frustrating losses earlier in the week, T Falls showed the future is bright and the present ain’t so bad when they dispatched Loyola (Missoula) in a slugfest, beating the Breakers 20-16.

They followed that up with a convincing 11-1 victory over the Breakers later in the day as the Hawks pair of young pitchers, junior Cheyla Irvine and freshman Sarah Koskela limited Loyola to a single run while scattering seven hits in a game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run Mercy rule.

Thompson Falls, which starts only one senior and features two sophomore and two freshman starters, pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of some fielding errors by the Breakers as they recorded their seventh win of the year.

After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Hawks exploded for eight runs in the top of the second inning. Koskela was instrumental in the Hawks offensive fireworks on the night, going two for three at the plate with two RBIs while scoring two runs.

She was joined in the hitting attack by sophomore Blakely Lakko, who also went two for three. In addtion, the team’s lone senior starter, Abbi Lane, and junior Celia VanHuss had two runs batted in each.

Thompson Falls added a solo run in the top of the third, then two more in the upper half of inning number four to build an 11-0 lead.

Loyola finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with a single run, but it was too little, too late to prevent the Blue Hawks from closing out the game.

Koskela and Irvine struck out four batters during the game.

Earlier Saturday, T Falls jumped out to a quick 4-2 after one inning, then jumped on Loyola pitching for seven runs in the top of the second to go up 11-2. Loyola came back with three runs in the bottom of the second to pull within six at 11-5

The Blue Hawks added two more runs in the top of the third, then watched as Loyola came back with three in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-8.

But T Falls, which banged out 21 hits in the game, pounded Breakers pitching in the fourth, pushing five more runs across the plate to take a solid 16-8 lead.

Loyola added a single run in the bottom of the fourth, then held Thompson without a run for the first time in the top of the fifth.

Another Breakers’ run in the bottom of the fifth cut the Blue Hawks lead to 16-9 before Thompson Falls added two runs of its own in the top of the sixth.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Loyola’s bats came alive as they chased six runs across home plate to make it 20-16 after the Blue Hawks had scored twice in the top of the sixth.

Both teams got solid pitching efforts in the seventh and neither team scored, giving T Falls the four-run margin of victory.

Koskela had an outstanding game at the plate, getting three hits, including a home run, in six plate appearances and driving in five runs for the game. Sophomore MacKenzie Robinson also collected three hits on five at bats and drove in a pair of runs, while freshman Olivia Harnett was three for five and had four RBIs.

The two wins came as the Blue Hawks turn the corner toward District play, but first they will play Troy this afternoon (Tuesday) in a conference road game. They head to Anaconda Saturday the 14th for a contest with the Lady Copperheads before District action begins the week after.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hunter and bowhunter education instructors honored

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors this month in Missoula. Montana's hunter and bowhunter education program is made possible by a group of dedicated volunteer instructors that collectively teach hundreds of classes each year. The state’s longest serving instructor has been volunteering for 65 years. All service award recipients receive a plaque and special additional awards at set service milestones. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop in Missoula were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 35 years (please see the list...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Election mail bag

Hensley for sheriff Regarding the sheriff's race; one candidate is the outstanding choice and that is our current undersheriff, Lanny Hensley. Under Montana law, undersheriffs serve at the pleasure of the sheriff. This means that they can be removed from that position at any time. Lanny Hensley was appointed by Sheriff Tom Rummel in 2012 and has remained undersheriff because he is trustworthy, works well with the public and is very good at managing the Sheriff's Office. He is the ONLY candidate who has both patrol duty and administrative experience as a Montana peace officer. Some of the other...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Thompson Falls, MT
Sports
City
Thompson Falls, MT
City
Troy, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior High musicians head to state competition

The pandemic knocked state competition out the last two years when it came to musicians in high school competing at that level. But this coming weekend, six students are competing in Helena from Superior High School and excitement is not their only emotion. When asked how they felt about going, they shared feelings which were overall comparable. Sorren Reese: This will be my first solo performance in choir at state, even attending state. I’m a little nervous because I’m not familiar with the judging and are they judicators and how are they going to judge it. Is it going to be...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Community Foundation awards scholarships

At their April meeting, the board of the Mineral County Community Foundation made decisions on their 2022 scholarship awards. This year, the board had students from all three school districts and chose to award all eight applicants. The scholarship of $1,500, awarded to a student with exemplary community volunteerism, was awarded to Baylee Pruitt of St Regis, with $500 scholarships awarded to the other students. Selections are made based on community service, leadership qualities, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities and overall character. The following are the aspirations of these students, in their own words: Baylee Pruitt, St Regis: “My choice to go into...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82, passed away on April 18th 2022 at Salem Hospital in Salem Oregon. Born in Paradise Montana May 5th 1939 to Harry Henry Greene and Iwilder Iva Greene. She was married to Robert Dale Jackson, also from Paradise who passed on August 15th 2007, after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie Everett, son Kenneth Raymond Jackson, Sister Edith Mae Greene Bikle, Grandaughter Krystle Jackson, Grandson Colter Everett, and Grandaughter Sara Everett.
PARADISE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Fastpitch Softball#Have Heart#Loyola#Mercy#Blue Hawks
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bison Range opens for another busy season

Friday, May 6, was the start of another busy season for the National Bison Range in Moise, and also the second season under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes. The Bison Range draws visitors from around the world, with opening weekend seeing tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and Russia. This year’s visitors will notice a host of improvements, ranging from new interpretive displays, to improved pullouts and roads, and a completely remodeled visitor center with a new gift shop. The Bison Range was established in 1908 under President Theodore Roosevelt who authorized Congress to appropriate tax dollars to purchase...
LIFESTYLE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Private island on Flathead Lake listed for $72 million

At 348 acres in size with three miles of shoreline, Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing with Hall and Hall Partners. The island includes the main home and the guest house, and features a boat dock with five slips, the largest capable of handling a yacht of up to 70 feet. Also part of the sale is a 60-foot custom-built 1961 barge. “The views from the island are off the charts,” reads the property listing. “The...
REAL ESTATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22 Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service. Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 4/28/22 Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Days celebration returns in June

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains. Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night. “The theme of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

DUI Task Force scholarships awarded

After 20 minutes of reading the scholarship applications, Jeff Crews, Alberton School Superintendent, looked up at the committee and said, “This is going to be impossible. All of these are exceptional and deserving of the award.” Crews and other members of the Mineral County DUI Task Force were reading applications from seniors of the three schools in the county deciding on which one from each school would be the recipient of the $500 scholarship. Ernie Ornelas, Task Force Coordinator, said that as long as he has been doing this, he has never read such competitive applications. Stephanie Quick, Secretary, Laurie...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Tribes preparing three-day Bison Range celebration

The appearance of new calves on the Bison Range at Moiese this spring comes with a heightened sense of joy for many as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes begin their first full season of managing the historical site since the passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020. The legislation created a two-year period for transitioning management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT, and the Tribes officially took over management in January. In celebration of the transfer and recent improvements at the visitor center, Tribal leaders are planning three days...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
49
Followers
105
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy