Hunter and bowhunter education instructors honored
MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors this month in Missoula. Montana's hunter and bowhunter education program is made possible by a group of dedicated volunteer instructors that collectively teach hundreds of classes each year. The state’s longest serving instructor has been volunteering for 65 years.
All service award recipients receive a plaque and special additional awards at set service milestones. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop in Missoula were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 35 years (please see the list below).
Highlighting this year’s awards were Jim Wyant and Thomas Wyant, Sr. of Anaconda receiving their 30-year award for bowhunter education, and Mark Petroni of Anaconda with 35 years of bowhunter education service and Deb Regan of Superior with 35 years of hunter education instruction.
Several instructors also received special awards for their extra contributions as instructors. Randy Allen of Missoula received the Instructor of the Year Award. Andy Knapp of Alberton received the Charlie Whitfield Award for excellence in teaching bowhunter education and Dave Tweet received the Joe Rice Award for excellence in teaching hunter education.
FWP is thankful to have hundreds of qualified instructors across the state, and always needs additional volunteers. For information on becoming a Hunter, Bowhunter, or Trapper Education instructor, please contact Vivaca Crowser at 406-542-5518, or go to the website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/volunteer-instructors to learn more and apply. To find hunter and bowhunter classes near you, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education
2022 West-Central Montana Hunter and Bowhunter Education Award List
5 Years Hunter Ed
Kerrie Berger, Anaconda
Eric Clark, Lolo
Logan Fraley, Ronan
Pete Giese, Seeley Lake
Dean Johnson, Missoula
Marty Maddalena, Missoula
5 Years Bowhunter Ed
Kerrie Berger, Anaconda
Eric Clark, Lolo
Logan Fraley, Ronan
Marty Maddalena, Missoula
10 Years Hunter Ed
Christopher Davey, Missoula
Jill Wilson, Stevensville
10 Years Bowhunter Ed
Merri Clapham, Stevensville
Jackie Weidow, Victor
15 Years Hunter Ed
Darryl Graham, Lolo
15 Years Bowhunter Ed
David Simons, Jr., Florence
Zane Wyant, Anaconda
20 Years Hunter Ed
Randy Allen, Missoula
Dolores Dunkerson, Drummond
Michael Williams, Stevensville
25 Years Hunter Ed
Phil Mason, Ignatius
25 Years Bowhunter Ed
Andy Knapp, Alberton
Pete Newman, Missoula
30 Years Bowhunter Ed
Jim Wyant
Thomas Wyant, Sr.
35 Years Hunter Ed
Deb Regan, Superior
35 Years Bowhunter Ed
Mark Petroni, Anaconda
