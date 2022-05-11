Hunter and bowhunter education instructors honored

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its west-central Montana (Region 2) hunter and bowhunter education volunteer instructors this month in Missoula. Montana's hunter and bowhunter education program is made possible by a group of dedicated volunteer instructors that collectively teach hundreds of classes each year. The state’s longest serving instructor has been volunteering for 65 years.

All service award recipients receive a plaque and special additional awards at set service milestones. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop in Missoula were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 35 years (please see the list below).

Highlighting this year’s awards were Jim Wyant and Thomas Wyant, Sr. of Anaconda receiving their 30-year award for bowhunter education, and Mark Petroni of Anaconda with 35 years of bowhunter education service and Deb Regan of Superior with 35 years of hunter education instruction.

Several instructors also received special awards for their extra contributions as instructors. Randy Allen of Missoula received the Instructor of the Year Award. Andy Knapp of Alberton received the Charlie Whitfield Award for excellence in teaching bowhunter education and Dave Tweet received the Joe Rice Award for excellence in teaching hunter education.

FWP is thankful to have hundreds of qualified instructors across the state, and always needs additional volunteers. For information on becoming a Hunter, Bowhunter, or Trapper Education instructor, please contact Vivaca Crowser at 406-542-5518, or go to the website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/volunteer-instructors to learn more and apply. To find hunter and bowhunter classes near you, visit fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education

2022 West-Central Montana Hunter and Bowhunter Education Award List

5 Years Hunter Ed

Kerrie Berger, Anaconda

Eric Clark, Lolo

Logan Fraley, Ronan

Pete Giese, Seeley Lake

Dean Johnson, Missoula

Marty Maddalena, Missoula

5 Years Bowhunter Ed

Kerrie Berger, Anaconda

Eric Clark, Lolo

Logan Fraley, Ronan

Marty Maddalena, Missoula

10 Years Hunter Ed

Christopher Davey, Missoula

Jill Wilson, Stevensville

10 Years Bowhunter Ed

Merri Clapham, Stevensville

Jackie Weidow, Victor

15 Years Hunter Ed

Darryl Graham, Lolo

15 Years Bowhunter Ed

David Simons, Jr., Florence

Zane Wyant, Anaconda

20 Years Hunter Ed

Randy Allen, Missoula

Dolores Dunkerson, Drummond

Michael Williams, Stevensville

25 Years Hunter Ed

Phil Mason, Ignatius

25 Years Bowhunter Ed

Andy Knapp, Alberton

Pete Newman, Missoula

30 Years Bowhunter Ed

Jim Wyant

Thomas Wyant, Sr.

35 Years Hunter Ed

Deb Regan, Superior

35 Years Bowhunter Ed

Mark Petroni, Anaconda