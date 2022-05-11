ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson Falls, MT

Blue Hawks' Hyatt, Bucher in the mix at Archie Roe

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

This was a test and then some for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks track and field teams.

The “big” boys and girls were there, including athletes from several Montana Class AA schools, all jockeying for times, distances and measurements with post-season tournaments getting underway this coming weekend.

It was a chance to see where you stand with many of the state’s top performers from all classes.

The Blue Hawks men’s team showed it had at least two competitors who belonged in the lofty field of events known as the Archie Roe Invitational held at Kalispell’s Legends Stadium on a blustery Montana spring day.

Long-distance runner William Hyatt, the T-Falls senior who has been dominating in the B-C events this year for the Blue Hawks, showed he belongs among the best when he finished in the Top 10 in both his race specialties, the 1600 meters run and the grueling 3200 meters endurance run.

Hyatt completed the eight laps around the stadium track that make up the 3200 meters event with a personal best time of 10 minutes, 16.6 seconds, good for sixth place in the star-studded field.

Sam Elis of Kalispell’s Glacier High won the race with a sparkling time of 9:30.89, while Finneas Colescott from Missoula Hellgate came in second at 9:32.70.

Earlier in the competition, Hyatt placed ninth in the 1600 meters run, recording another personal record time of 4:42.58. Colescott won the 1600 with a time of 4:24.83, just ahead of Elis’ second place time of 4:25.13.

Perhaps most promising for the Blue Hawks was multiple event competitor Ryan Bucher’s fifth place medal in the 400 meters race. The senior runner completed the l-lap sprint in 52:58, a PR time that was less than .30 seconds behind third place Jeremy Bockus of Browning and fourth place Randon Richman of Shelby.

Those two Blue Hawk performances help T Falls to a tenth place finish among the men’s teams with 13 points. Glacier won the team title with 122 points, while Hellgate was second at 86.

The Thompson Falls women’s team, which also finished tenth, was led by junior Chesney Lowe’s sixth place finish in the javelin with a PR throw of 111 feet. Lowe also finished tied for sixth with four other jumpers in the pole vault competition with an 8-6 effort.

Also placing in the Top 10 for the T Falls women was high jumper Hattie Neesvig, a sophomore who tied for seventh with a jump of 4-10. Erin Wilde of Whitefish won the high jump with a leap of 5-6.

Next up for the Thompson Falls tracksters is B District event this Saturday in Bigfork.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Floyd E. “Ed” Heppe, Jr. 72

Floyd Edward “Ed” Heppe Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2022. Surrounded by loving family, he died at home in Superior, Montana at age 73 after a valiant battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam. Ed’s beloved miniature poodle, Peanut, lay snuggled on his chest during the final hours. Ed is survived by his Wife, Leslie, Daughters Jill (Guy) Betts of Superior, Lisa (Steve) Tartaglino of Somers, Candi (Ty) Fike of Missoula, Son Josh (Carmen) Fike of Belgrade, Granddaughters, Eddye K Betts of Superior, Koada Heacock of Missoula, Sawyer Heacock of Austin,...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Feast & Fun event benefits sportsmen group

When you entered the Sanders County Fairgrounds parking lot Saturday, April 23, you were welcomed by the laughter, happy shrieks and giggles from youngsters coming from the outdoor fishing pond as they were catching, cleaning and cooking trout at the Kids Fishin’ Pond. Next to this action, there was a line waiting to toss tennis balls at a 4 x 8 sheet of vertical plywood that had 6 spring coiled coyote traps nailed to it. If the ball hit the bullseye, the trap would snap shut. And if the trap caught the ball, they received extra points as they competed...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
Thompson Falls, MT
Sports
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Browning, MT
State
Montana State
City
Thompson Falls, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22 Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service. Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 4/28/22 Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Private island on Flathead Lake listed for $72 million

At 348 acres in size with three miles of shoreline, Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake is up for sale at $72 million. The property is the largest private island with a single owner west of the Mississippi River, according to the property listing with Hall and Hall Partners. The island includes the main home and the guest house, and features a boat dock with five slips, the largest capable of handling a yacht of up to 70 feet. Also part of the sale is a 60-foot custom-built 1961 barge. “The views from the island are off the charts,” reads the property listing. “The...
REAL ESTATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior High musicians head to state competition

The pandemic knocked state competition out the last two years when it came to musicians in high school competing at that level. But this coming weekend, six students are competing in Helena from Superior High School and excitement is not their only emotion. When asked how they felt about going, they shared feelings which were overall comparable. Sorren Reese: This will be my first solo performance in choir at state, even attending state. I’m a little nervous because I’m not familiar with the judging and are they judicators and how are they going to judge it. Is it going to be...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Roe
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Days celebration returns in June

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains. Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night. “The theme of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Hyatt Place#Blue Hawks#The Blue Hawks
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Tribes preparing three-day Bison Range celebration

The appearance of new calves on the Bison Range at Moiese this spring comes with a heightened sense of joy for many as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes begin their first full season of managing the historical site since the passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020. The legislation created a two-year period for transitioning management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT, and the Tribes officially took over management in January. In celebration of the transfer and recent improvements at the visitor center, Tribal leaders are planning three days...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior QRU team up and running

Since December of 2021 the Superior Volunteer Fire Department has been getting acquainted with its brand-new Quick Response Unit. Made up solely of dedicated volunteers to serve the Superior area and the I-90 corridor, this team of medical personnel and emergency response drivers has worked diligently the past several months to form this life saving group and also earn a special state recognition in pediatric care. Heather Pecora is the Medical Manager of the QRU team. Her and her husband Josh, moved to Mineral County almost three years ago from Utah. She said, “While we lived there, we were both...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

DUI Task Force scholarships awarded

After 20 minutes of reading the scholarship applications, Jeff Crews, Alberton School Superintendent, looked up at the committee and said, “This is going to be impossible. All of these are exceptional and deserving of the award.” Crews and other members of the Mineral County DUI Task Force were reading applications from seniors of the three schools in the county deciding on which one from each school would be the recipient of the $500 scholarship. Ernie Ornelas, Task Force Coordinator, said that as long as he has been doing this, he has never read such competitive applications. Stephanie Quick, Secretary, Laurie...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Superintendent Thom Chisholm is a symmetrical kind of guy

Symmetry is clearly an expression of order, proper alignment and in many cases perfection. Given that definition, it would be fitting to call Plains Schools Superintendent Thom Chisholm a symmetrical kind of guy. It’s a concept that is reflected throughout the Plains campus, thanks to Chisholm and the “Fantasic Five” as he calls his band of builders that have shaped and formed the school inside and out. “Roy was meticulous,” Chisholm said when asked to describe the origin of his desire for symmetry and perfection “He was the kind of guy who had building things in his blood”. Roy was a math teacher at...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

UM’s Kyiyo Pow Wow set for April 22-23

MISSOULA – One of the nation’s oldest student-run powwows and a beloved University of Montana tradition, the Kyiyo Pow Wow, will be held on campus Friday, April 22, through Saturday, April 23, in the Adams Center. Unifying Native Americans from across the nation and Montana, the annual celebration preserves the rich heritage of tribes and cultures while renewing old traditions. Now in its 53rd year the powwow will feature Native singing, dancing, story sharing and events. The last two years, the powwow has been cancelled altogether, or held virtually, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sierra Paske, a graduate student in chemistry and...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Play looks at struggles of veterans returning home

On April 12, the powerful play "The ReEntry" was performed at Plains High School by The Montana Repertory Theatre and directed by Michael Legg. The play highlights the struggles of veterans returning from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The script was taken from recorded conversations of veterans about their experiences during training, deployment and the transition back into civilian life. The play touched on post-traumatic stress disorder and how it affects veterans both personally and with their families and friends. It also discussed the loss of close friends in combat and the guilt of surviving while others didn’t, and the high...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
49
Followers
105
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy