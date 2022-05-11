11 teams compete in Plains Golf Invite

The skies parted and withheld their ample supply of raindrops just long enough for the dudes and dudettes to golf.

And with that, the annual Plains Golf Invitational for area high school golfers got underway with 11 teams vying for first place at the challenging and well groomed Plains Golf Course north of town.

Aiden Round of Loyola (Missoula) shot an 84 to grab the individual scoring title for the 18-hole tournament, which had been postponed earlier in the year when Mother Nature did not hold back the water.

Round’s 84 helped Loyola claim the Class B title with a team total 367. However, the overall team winner was Class C Seeley-Swan which recorded a 301 led by Ben Haley’s 96.

In the girls competition, host Plains was the top (and only) Class B team with enough golfers to vie for the team title. The Trotters golfers had a team total 488 points. Class C Seeley-Swan was likewise the only C team to record a team total, 313, paced by Mia Nicholas 89.

Thompson Falls junior Ellie Baxter, the only girl golfer for T Falls, was second overall in the girls competition, carding a 96 for the 18-holes.

Plains had two golfers in the top five as Lexa Craft shot a 109, while teammate Grace Horton totaled 111.

Local golfers scores included Thompson Falls boys; Cael Thilmony, 101; Colton Wormwood, who recorded the first birdie of his brief golf career on the first hole, 111; Nick Tessier, 102; Lucas Allday, 129; and Jakob Molina (no score reported).

Plains golfers participating in the event included: Brandt Snead, 97, which was good for sixth place overall; Drew Carey, 115; Kort Craft 111; Wyatt Butcher, 134; and Will Tatum, 124.

Superior was led by Carter McLees’ 91, followed by: Carter Woodson (DNF); Issac Miller, 116; Owen Doyle, 111; and Wyatt Haworth, 129.

And, St. Regis golfers’ scores were: Caleb Ball, 115; Dillon Thomas, 105; John Pruitt, 103; Kaleb Park 114; and James Roe, 114.

Next up for area golfers is Plains and Thompson Falls at Fairmont Hot Springs (near Anaconda) this Tuesday (today) for Divisional Play. Superior and St. Regis also travel to Divisionals, playing May 10 in Shelby.