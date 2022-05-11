ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

11 teams compete in Plains Golf Invite

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

The skies parted and withheld their ample supply of raindrops just long enough for the dudes and dudettes to golf.

And with that, the annual Plains Golf Invitational for area high school golfers got underway with 11 teams vying for first place at the challenging and well groomed Plains Golf Course north of town.

Aiden Round of Loyola (Missoula) shot an 84 to grab the individual scoring title for the 18-hole tournament, which had been postponed earlier in the year when Mother Nature did not hold back the water.

Round’s 84 helped Loyola claim the Class B title with a team total 367. However, the overall team winner was Class C Seeley-Swan which recorded a 301 led by Ben Haley’s 96.

In the girls competition, host Plains was the top (and only) Class B team with enough golfers to vie for the team title. The Trotters golfers had a team total 488 points. Class C Seeley-Swan was likewise the only C team to record a team total, 313, paced by Mia Nicholas 89.

Thompson Falls junior Ellie Baxter, the only girl golfer for T Falls, was second overall in the girls competition, carding a 96 for the 18-holes.

Plains had two golfers in the top five as Lexa Craft shot a 109, while teammate Grace Horton totaled 111.

Local golfers scores included Thompson Falls boys; Cael Thilmony, 101; Colton Wormwood, who recorded the first birdie of his brief golf career on the first hole, 111; Nick Tessier, 102; Lucas Allday, 129; and Jakob Molina (no score reported).

Plains golfers participating in the event included: Brandt Snead, 97, which was good for sixth place overall; Drew Carey, 115; Kort Craft 111; Wyatt Butcher, 134; and Will Tatum, 124.

Superior was led by Carter McLees’ 91, followed by: Carter Woodson (DNF); Issac Miller, 116; Owen Doyle, 111; and Wyatt Haworth, 129.

And, St. Regis golfers’ scores were: Caleb Ball, 115; Dillon Thomas, 105; John Pruitt, 103; Kaleb Park 114; and James Roe, 114.

Next up for area golfers is Plains and Thompson Falls at Fairmont Hot Springs (near Anaconda) this Tuesday (today) for Divisional Play. Superior and St. Regis also travel to Divisionals, playing May 10 in Shelby.

Plains golfer Drew Carey shoots out of the rough during the Plains High Invitational golf tourney this past Friday at Plains Golf Course. (Chuck Bandel/VP-MI)

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64

Stephan Joseph “Steve” Allard, 64, of Missoula and St. Ignatius passed away on May 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of congestive heart failure. He was born in Castro Valley, California on August 9, 1957, to Julia Walton and Doug Allard. He spent his childhood in Greybull, Wyoming. He was in Boy Scouts and also enjoyed riding his horse to the town swimming pool. Steve was a star pitcher in the state Little League tournament. His love for music began when he learned to play the french horn. He returned to California, attending San Lorenzo High School in San Leandro,...
MISSOULA, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Cedar Creek history project makes headway

Slower than a herd of snails traveling through peanut butter. At the speed of a glacier. More sluggish than a one-legged dog on tranquilizers. You get it. Something, or someone, takes f-o-r-e-v-e-r. The Cedar Creek interpretive sign project initiated by the Mineral County Museum and Historical Society is one of those projects. “This [sign] project has been years in the making, I would estimate 15 years,” said Debra Regan, who is a member of the MCMHS but was involved with this project long before she retired from the Forest Service. “In 2020, prior to my retirement, my supervisor asked me...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Bison Range opens for another busy season

Friday, May 6, was the start of another busy season for the National Bison Range in Moise, and also the second season under the jurisdiction of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes. The Bison Range draws visitors from around the world, with opening weekend seeing tourists from India, Saudi Arabia and Russia. This year’s visitors will notice a host of improvements, ranging from new interpretive displays, to improved pullouts and roads, and a completely remodeled visitor center with a new gift shop. The Bison Range was established in 1908 under President Theodore Roosevelt who authorized Congress to appropriate tax dollars to purchase...
LIFESTYLE
NBCMontana

Lake Co. manhunt suspect arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from the Lake County Sheriff's Office say Tyler Uhrich, 20, of Polson was arrested at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pablo area. Uhrich was wanted in the death of Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, whose body was found on Wednesday. She had been missing since Tuesday night.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office logs

4/27/22 Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service. Suspicious Activity, Pine Street, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Assist Motorist, I-90 MM 75, Transferred call to MHP. Animal Complaint, South Seven Mile Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded. Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. 4/28/22 Trespass, Cedar Creek Road, Superior, Deputy responded. Controlled Burn, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Traffic Stop, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy issued warnings. Civil Service, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact. Motor Vehicle Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded. Suspicious Activity, Second Creek Road, Superior, Transferred call...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Feast & Fun event benefits sportsmen group

When you entered the Sanders County Fairgrounds parking lot Saturday, April 23, you were welcomed by the laughter, happy shrieks and giggles from youngsters coming from the outdoor fishing pond as they were catching, cleaning and cooking trout at the Kids Fishin’ Pond. Next to this action, there was a line waiting to toss tennis balls at a 4 x 8 sheet of vertical plywood that had 6 spring coiled coyote traps nailed to it. If the ball hit the bullseye, the trap would snap shut. And if the trap caught the ball, they received extra points as they competed...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Days celebration returns in June

After being altered or canceled the past two years due to concerns with the Covid scare, an old friend is returning to Plains. Saturday, June 4th Plains Days, an annual celebration of all things Plains, returns after the pandemic hiatus, including resumption of the traditional parade down Highway 200 through the town’s business core. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. Parade and event co-planners Connie Foust and Mary Halling said this year’s parade will feature many of the old favorites and hopefully several new parade entries, along with several new Plains Days events from morning until night. “The theme of...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior High musicians head to state competition

The pandemic knocked state competition out the last two years when it came to musicians in high school competing at that level. But this coming weekend, six students are competing in Helena from Superior High School and excitement is not their only emotion. When asked how they felt about going, they shared feelings which were overall comparable. Sorren Reese: This will be my first solo performance in choir at state, even attending state. I’m a little nervous because I’m not familiar with the judging and are they judicators and how are they going to judge it. Is it going to be...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Council OKs easement with Clark Fork Valley Hospital

The monthly Plains town council meeting had a full agenda Monday evening with all council members present and well attended by the public. The meeting was called to order and the pledge of allegiance was recited by all present. Minutes from the previous meeting was approved and Mayor Dan Rowan gave the following report. Construction of buildings started this week on the Lagoon project, as well as the finishing touches on the old jailhouse. Photos of both projects can be found on the Town of Plains government Facebook page. The Council will be reviewing candidates for the recently vacated Public Works position...
PLAINS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82, passed away on April 18th 2022 at Salem Hospital in Salem Oregon. Born in Paradise Montana May 5th 1939 to Harry Henry Greene and Iwilder Iva Greene. She was married to Robert Dale Jackson, also from Paradise who passed on August 15th 2007, after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie Everett, son Kenneth Raymond Jackson, Sister Edith Mae Greene Bikle, Grandaughter Krystle Jackson, Grandson Colter Everett, and Grandaughter Sara Everett.
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Hot Springs High School closed following alleged threat

In what police say is an eliminated threat to Hot Springs High School that began this past Monday evening, a suspect has been taken into custody and no further danger exists from the episode. According to Hot Springs Schools Superintendent Gerald Chouinard, the alleged threat occurred late in the evening this past Monday when a message was posted on social media indicative of a threat to the school. Both the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department took part in the investigation that led to the apprehension of a juvenile student from the school. “A juvenile was taken into custody...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

McFadgen, Chapman elected to Paradise sewer board

As the dust from Tuesday’s Sanders County Special District Elections settles, supporters of the Paradise anti-sewer group can most likely take heart. Their candidates who tend toward being against the proposed sewer project that has dominated discussions in the unincorporated town 6 miles southeast of Plains are now members of the Paradise Sewer Board. And in the process, voters seemed to have solved a festering issue over membership on the Board when they officially denied former Board president and Paradise pro-sewer advocate Janis Barber from being re-elected to the five-member panel. Also on the ballot were several Sanders County school board positions, as...
PARADISE, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Tribes preparing three-day Bison Range celebration

The appearance of new calves on the Bison Range at Moiese this spring comes with a heightened sense of joy for many as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes begin their first full season of managing the historical site since the passage of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act in 2020. The legislation created a two-year period for transitioning management of the Bison Range from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT, and the Tribes officially took over management in January. In celebration of the transfer and recent improvements at the visitor center, Tribal leaders are planning three days...
POLITICS
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Big Sky Rail Authority opposition

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier and colleagues opined recently that expanding rail service will create greater connectivity in Montana (Hiawatha rail route will better connect rural Montana). They presented a good history of Montana rail. My house was built on the old Tarkio Post Office/Community Center that was accessible by trolly car to Missoula, Mineral and possibly Sanders county residents. Automobiles, airplanes and recreational vehicles have been and still are Amtrak’s major competitors in Montana and nationally. They are the reasons why the Hiawatha line was dropped and the Hi-Line has continuous operating losses. With our $30 trillion national...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

BILLINGS (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service faces a 2024 deadline to draft the new plan for the wild cats after settling a legal challenge from two environmental groups — Wild Earth Guardians and Wilderness Workshop. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued an order late Monday approving the settlement. The groups sued to enforce a prior court ruling...
COLORADO STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

DUI Task Force scholarships awarded

After 20 minutes of reading the scholarship applications, Jeff Crews, Alberton School Superintendent, looked up at the committee and said, “This is going to be impossible. All of these are exceptional and deserving of the award.” Crews and other members of the Mineral County DUI Task Force were reading applications from seniors of the three schools in the county deciding on which one from each school would be the recipient of the $500 scholarship. Ernie Ornelas, Task Force Coordinator, said that as long as he has been doing this, he has never read such competitive applications. Stephanie Quick, Secretary, Laurie...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Superior QRU team up and running

Since December of 2021 the Superior Volunteer Fire Department has been getting acquainted with its brand-new Quick Response Unit. Made up solely of dedicated volunteers to serve the Superior area and the I-90 corridor, this team of medical personnel and emergency response drivers has worked diligently the past several months to form this life saving group and also earn a special state recognition in pediatric care. Heather Pecora is the Medical Manager of the QRU team. Her and her husband Josh, moved to Mineral County almost three years ago from Utah. She said, “While we lived there, we were both...
SUPERIOR, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

St. Regis graduate interns with Sen. Daines

The closest the average citizen gets involved with democratic processes of America is usually earning their “I voted” sticker each election year. And for most Montanans, the ins and outs of government and representatives is unchartered territory. But for one young Mineral County native, he’s just returning home to the Treasure State after spending the last four months in Washington D.C., working on Sen. Steve Daines’ internship team. A 2018 St. Regis graduate, Connor Dunlap shared, “As you could imagine life in D.C. is a lot different from the town I grew up in. People end up being taken back...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Terry James Prongua, 74

Terry James Prongua, 74, of Hot Springs passed away on April 11, 2022. Terry Prongua was born to Charles and Vena on January 8, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana. In his early years, Terry’s pastimes were reading, football, and learning about simmental and red angus cattle from his parents. After graduating from Hot Springs High School in 1965, Terry went on to pursue a degree in Agriculture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. He graduated in 1972. It was during his time at Montana State University, that he mend the love of his life, Sandra Boutsen. They were married on September 5,...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Plains Superintendent Thom Chisholm is a symmetrical kind of guy

Symmetry is clearly an expression of order, proper alignment and in many cases perfection. Given that definition, it would be fitting to call Plains Schools Superintendent Thom Chisholm a symmetrical kind of guy. It’s a concept that is reflected throughout the Plains campus, thanks to Chisholm and the “Fantasic Five” as he calls his band of builders that have shaped and formed the school inside and out. “Roy was meticulous,” Chisholm said when asked to describe the origin of his desire for symmetry and perfection “He was the kind of guy who had building things in his blood”. Roy was a math teacher at...
PLAINS, MT
