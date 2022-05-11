ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Bigfork track continues to excel heading into district meet

By JEREMY WEBER
Bigfork Eagle
 4 days ago

The Vikings and Valkyries tracksters combined to set 19 new personal records Saturday as Bigfork was one of 14 schools competing at the Archie Roe meet at Legends Stadium in Kalispell.

Twelve Vikings set new PRs at the meet as the boys compiled 61.5 points to finish third, behind only AA Glacier and Flathead’s varsity squads.

Isak Epperly set a new season record of 15.62 seconds to win the 110 meter hurdles while George Bucklin tied his PR of 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump to win his showdown with Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds.

Bucklin also set a new PR in the long jump, leaping 21 feet, 5 inches to finish third while Jack Jensen’s new PR of 4:29.52 in the 1,600 to take third.

Levi Taylor set new PRs of 48 feet, 2 inches in the shot put and 17 feet, 7.75 inches in the long jump, Braeden Guse set a new PR of 45 feet, 2 inches in the shot put and Jackson Abney ran a PR of 24.82 seconds in the 200 meters.

Other PRs included Ryder Nollan in the 3,200 meters, Cole Knopik in the 110 hurdles, Nick Walker and Bryce Gilliard in the javelin, Tristen Herd in the pole vault and Levi Peterson in the triple jump.

The Valkyries had seven athletes set new PRs in Kalispell Saturday as they finished with 56 points to take fourth place in a closely contested meet, behind Flathead (67), Columbia Falls (63) and Hellgate (58).

Chloe Raats had the only first-place finish for the Valkyries at the meet, winning the 400 meter run with a new PR time of 1:00.27.

Inga Turner set a new PR of 16.66 seconds to finish second in the 100 meter hurdles and the 4X400 relay team of Lily Tanko, Raats, Danika Bucklin and Afron Lambrecht was second with a time of 4:15.88.

Turner also took third in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 7 inches and set a new PR of 16 feet, 7.25 inches to take fourth in the long jump.

A new PR of 2:33.88 by Hannah Ayers earned her fourth in the 800 meter run, Tanko took fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR of 49.66 seconds, Emma Pouwers new PR of 16 feet, 6.5 inches earned her sixth in the long jump and Callie Gembala was seventh in the javelin with a PR of 104 feet, 8 inches.

Bigfork will be a hub of Class B sport action this weekend as it hosts the District Track Meet Saturday and the District/Divisional Tennis Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Braeden Guse releases the discus for a throw of 131 feet, 8 inches at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Zoe Guffin lines up her throw during the javelin competition at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Chloe Raats runs her way to a first-place finish in the 400 meter race at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Joseph Farrier begins his spin during the discus competition at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

Danika Bucklin (front) and Hannah Ayers compete in the 400 meter run at the Archie Roe Meet in Kalispell Saturday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)

