Paradise, MT

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Valley Press - Mineral Independent
 4 days ago

Viola Isabell Jackson, 82, passed away on April 18th 2022 at Salem Hospital in Salem Oregon.

Born in Paradise Montana May 5th 1939 to Harry Henry Greene and Iwilder Iva Greene. She was married to Robert Dale Jackson, also from Paradise who passed on August 15th 2007, after 50 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter Tina Marie Everett, son Kenneth Raymond Jackson, Sister Edith Mae Greene Bikle, Grandaughter Krystle Jackson, Grandson Colter Everett, and Grandaughter Sara Everett.

Community Policy