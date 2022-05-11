Viola Isabell Jackson, 82

Wilda Lee Haggard, 92, of Plains, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born in Sedalia, Missouri on May 27, 1929, born tenth of twelve children (4 brothers and 7 sisters) to Edward and Myrtie Shull Bryant. She is survived by her sister Ida Kennedy, son, Robert Lee and daughter Rebecca Lynn, grandson, Michael Lee, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Wilda was known for her love of family, her bossy, sassy-spirit, and her pets. One of her favorite pastimes was Bingo! Anyone that knew her, knew that sound when she won – BINGO!!! At the age of 51, Wilda become a manicurist, and enjoyed it for 20 years. She also enjoyed playing all kinds of card games. Wilda was a previous member of the VFW Post #2591 Ladies Auxiliary (when she lived in Sedalia, MO), and then joined VFW Post #3596 Ladies Auxiliary in Plains, MT in 2003, when she moved to Montana. Funeral Services will be held at the Paradise Church of God in Paradise, MT at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022. Interment will follow at Plains Cemetery, 27 Lower Lynch Creek, Plains. Followed by a Luncheon held at Butcher’s Nook, 600 W Railroad Ave., Plains.

PLAINS, MT ・ 25 DAYS AGO