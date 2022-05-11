ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a Game 5 loss

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one got away from the Bolts. The Tampa Bay Lightning grabbed a 2-0 lead early in Game 5 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but eventually fell by a score of 4-3 and will head back to Tampa ahead of a must-win Game 6 on Thursday...

