I love reading the political letters to the editor. It’s so easy to see which writers have never read the Constitution’s 1791 Bill of Rights nor Virginia’s 1776 Declaration of Rights which identifies the secured unalienable rights of the people. Nor have they read the Constitution’s Article 1, Section 8, Clause 1 through 18 which identifies the jurisdiction, areas, Congress can write and pass laws and 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or the people.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO